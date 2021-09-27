Celebrating National Farm to School Month in October

October is National Farm to School Month! Celebrate in Maine by filling your school kitchens and lunch trays with local food. Now is the perfect time of year to connect with a local farmer or grower and support their work. Celebrate food and nutrition education, school gardens and orchards, and the bounty that fall in Maine provides us!
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.