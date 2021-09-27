Submit Release
Celebrating National Farm to School Month in October

October is National Farm to School Month! Celebrate in Maine by filling your school kitchens and lunch trays with local food. Now is the perfect time of year to connect with a local farmer or grower and support their work. Celebrate food and nutrition education, school gardens and orchards, and the bounty that fall in Maine provides us!

For more information and resources visit our Local Foods in Local Schools Webpage or contact Robin Kerber, Maine Department of Education Farm and Sea to School Coordinator at Robin.Kerber@maine.gov.

