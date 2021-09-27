Bioremediation Technologies Market is growing at the rate of more than 15.0% CAGR through forecast 2031
The Global Bioremediation Technologies Market was $120.3 Bn in 2020, and it is expected to reach $590.3 Bn by 2031.MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a global Bioremediation Technologies market report, published by Sheer Analytics and Insights, the total market was valued at $120.3 bn in 2020 and is expected to reach $590.3 bn at the CAGR of 15.0% through the forecast period. During pandemic market has seen a great surge as government and private players have deployed these techniques in more effective manner and achieved commendable carbon credits in term of green technology practices.
Bioremediation uses deliberately introduced or naturally occurring microorganisms to break down and consume environmental pollutants to clean a polluted site. It is a process widely used to treat contaminated media such as soil, water, and subsurface material by encouraging the growth of microorganisms and thereby degrading the target pollutants. The method is also highly adopted for cleaning up hazardous sites such as contaminated groundwater or oil spills.
Bioremediation is a relatively low-cost technology that has experienced high acceptance in commercial sites. In 1972, the first commercial bioremediation system was used to clean up a Sun Oil pipeline spill in Ambler, Penn. The technology is described as a treatability technique that uses biological activity to minimize toxicity or concentration. The process typically uses microorganisms to degrade or transform chemicals present in the environment. Nutrients, food, and microorganisms are the three essential elements needed for bioremediation. These three vital elements are known as the “bioremediation triangle.” A lack of nutrients and food could thus prevent successful bioremediation. Various nutrients are also needed for the microorganisms to ensure successful bioremediation, including phosphorous, nitrogen, moisture, and other trace elements. Microorganisms need moisture to grow and survive. They also require minor elements such as potassium, sulfur, manganese, cobalt, iron, zinc, nickel, and copper. Microorganisms such as aerobic, anaerobic, ligninolytic fungi and methylotrophs are beneficial to degrade or remediate environmental hazards. Growing industrialization in developing economies and high public acceptance of bioremediation techniques have created a huge demand and high growth opportunities for this market during the forecast period.
The demand for bioremediation in North America has risen in recent years due to the increasing contamination from waste. Bioremediation technology and service demand is anticipated to grow in the coming years due to the rising awareness regarding the technology. The U.S. has put its efforts toward preventing environmental degradation. Government initiatives and emerging water scarcity threats will propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Bioremediation technologies have been in existence for many years in North America, but rising public concern for cleaner water, air and land resources is expected to create a huge market growth opportunity in this region. Bioremediation technology is highly adopted at the acidic radioactive waste sites in North America. During the Cold War era, significant production of highly concentrated radionuclide waste was stored at the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) production sites. Mixed with heavy metals, this radioactive waste is highly acidic, and it has been spilling into the environment since the 1950s. The cleanup of such highly concentrated radioactive sites by physicochemical processes and the danger associated with it has therefore forced the adoption of in situ bioremediation techniques to target contaminated soil and groundwater. The radiation-resistant bacterium Deinococcus Radiodurans are mostly employed for the treatment of high-level radioactive sites. Management of hydrocarbon contaminated soil through landfill disposal and bioremediation at remote locations in Northern Canada also provides potentially huge market growth opportunities in this region during the forecast period.
Nitrate groundwater pollution is becoming a prime environmental issue in Japan and many other countries in the Asia-Pacific region. Soil contamination is primarily located close to industrial and commercial activities, waste landfills, oil industry sites and nuclear power plants. Bioremediation is thus the emerging innovative technology for the treatment of contaminants present in groundwater and soil. In this region, bioremediation technology has become more attractive than any other traditional cleanup technology due to its inherently aesthetic nature and relatively low capital costs. In India, an increasing number of hospitals and healthcare clinics has resulted in a rise in the rate of medical waste disposal. These pollutants are hazardous to the environment because of potential mutagenicity, toxicity, genotoxicity and carcinogenicity. Bioremediation methods are therefore adopted to detoxify man-made pollutants and convert them into less harmful products, as well as to make the soil fertile during the process. Gomeya, or cow dung, is utilized as a superior bioremediation method. Thus, the use of cow dung as a slurry in many developing countries in this region is an effective and inexpensive method to bioremediate harmful pollutants. An increase in the number of military activities, automobile service stations, and oil and gas industries in countries such as India, China and Japan will create significant growth opportunities for the Asia-Pacific bioremediation market.
According to the study, key players operating in this market are ABB Environmental Services Inc., Altogen Labs, Ameret LLC, Bioactive Services Inc., Bioremediation Consulting Inc., Bioremediation Services Inc., Bioremedy Pty. Ltd., Carus Corp., Eco Blue Bioremediation Canada, Fiton Group, Geovation Engineering P.C., Ivey International Inc., Lambda Bioremediation Systems Inc., Microgen Biotech Ltd., Probiosphere Inc., Qm Environmental International B.V., Renovagen Ltd., and Sevenson Environmental Services Inc.
The Global Bioremediation Technologies Market Has Been Segmented into:
Global Bioremediation Technologies Market: By Type
In-situ bioremediation
Phytoremediation
Bioventing
Bioleaching
Bio slurping
Bio stimulation
Bioaugmentation
Ex-situ bioremediation
Composting
Controlled solid phase treatment
Slurry phase biological treatment
Global Bioremediation Technologies Market: By Application
Water bodies
Mining
Petrochemicals and other chemicals
Agriculture
Natural calamities affected areas
Service stations and shipyards
Others
Global Bioremediation Technologies Market: By Region
North America
U.S.
Others
Europe
U.K.
Russia
France
Italy
Others
Asia Pacific
South Korea
Japan
China
India
Australia
Others
Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA)
