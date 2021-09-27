Michaan’s Auctions Continues to Hold Free Appraisal Events
Michaan’s Auctions Continues to Hold Free Appraisal EventsALAMEDA, CA, USA, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September First, 2021, Michaan hosted another one of their beloved free appraisal events. The event went off without a hitch and was hugely successful. It was a three-hour event that allowed people a chance to appraise items that they had been sitting on throughout the pandemic. People were kept safe through strict enforcement of safety protocols that were designed to ensure proper measures were taken to prevent illness. The next such event will be September 15th, so anyone who missed this Free Appraisal Event should be sure to bring their valuable items to the next one. This is a great opportunity to get your items appraised and meet with other antiquers, and get involved in the community. If you end up having something valuable, then you can bring it to one of Michaan’s auctions. Their free appraisal events are staffed by experts who are more than capable of giving you an accurate assessment of any antique products that you’re holding on to. They specialize in Asian Art, Coins, Stamps, Ephemera, Fine Art, Furniture & Decorative Arts, and Jewelry & Timepieces, so if you’ve been holding onto any of these items, now is the time to get them looked at. They’re holding numerous auctions throughout the fall, and you’ll be sure to find something to love if you take the time to browse their upcoming event schedule. Please specifically note their wine auctions that are sure to impress. Consider the Chateau Petrus, Chateau Lafite Rothschild, or Chateau Lynch-Bages
In other news, they have numerous auctions running throughout September:
● Estates and Collections Auction Friday, September 17, 2021, this auction is a specialty auction and comes highly recommended to anyone interested in seeing some of these interesting items.
● September Gallery Auction Saturday, September 18, 2021, this gallery auction is just the thing for anyone interested in these fascinating items.
● Monday, September 13, Tuesday, September 14 & Wednesday, September 15 Annex Auction You won’t want to miss this auction either. This auction has some top-notch pieces.
About Michaan’s Auction: Michaan’s Auction has been offering its fine services since 2002. They hold up to 30 sales each year that attract buyers from all over the globe. Michaan runs one of the largest facilities in the north of California, and they allow people to preview the merchandise before bidding on it. Some of their sales have garnered world record prices, and they continue to provide top-quality services to a respectable clientele.
