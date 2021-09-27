Submit Release
DC Office of Tax and Revenue Reopens Walk-In Center and Recorder of Deeds Office for In-Person Services on October 4

(Washington, DC) – Today, Deputy Chief Financial Officer Keith J. Richardson announced that the DC Office of Tax and Revenue (OTR) will reopen its Walk-In Center and Recorder of Deeds (ROD) office for in-person services, located at 1101 4th Street, SW, on Monday, October 4.

Appointments are preferred; however, walk-in service will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis, Monday through Friday, from 9am to 4pm. Taxpayers can schedule an appointment by visiting appt.cfo.dc.gov/qmaticwebbooking/index.html#/.

Online Services at MyTax.DC.gov:

OTR continues to offer most services online at MyTax.DC.gov for individual income, business, and real property taxes, such as:

  • Requesting a Certificate of Clean Hands
  • Registering a business
  • Filing tax returns and remitting payments
  • Providing documentation requested for refunds
  • Obtaining copies of tax bills and notices
  • Recording instruments and collecting recordation fees and taxes (ROD)
  • Obtaining copies of recorded documents (ROD)

Taxpayers are reminded that OTR no longer prepares District of Columbia individual income tax returns at its Walk-In Center.

Only taxpayers obtaining service will be allowed into the service centers (limited exceptions for disabled customers). A facial covering/mask must be worn prior to entry and at all times during the appointment. A valid government issued ID must also be presented.

Public computers within the service centers will not be available for use at this time.

Taxpayers who may have technical questions about the appointment calendar can call OTR’s call center at (202) 727-4TAX (4829) or the Collections Unit at (202) 724-5045.

