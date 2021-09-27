I-80 bridge work near Hillsdale prompts nighttime closure of CR 140/Stuckey Road

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Crews with S&S Builders, a subcontractor for Simon Contractors, and the Wyoming Department of Transportation are scheduled to hang girders for the eastbound structure on the Interstate 80 Hillsdale interchange on Wednesday, weather permitting.

This work will take place overnight, from about 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday at Exit 377.

The crane used to complete this work will be stationed on County Road 140/Stuckey Road, which means crews will need to close the county road overnight Wednesday night. A detour will be in place to reroute travelers.

Current traffic control measures along mile markers 372-382 of I-80 — including head-to-head lanes, reduced speed limits and flaggers, among others — will continue to be in place during this work. Motorists through the work zone should stay alert, expect delays and be prepared to slow down. In any work zone, avoid distractions like cell phones.

The overall bridge replacement and pavement project first started in summer 2020 and is expected to be complete in fall 2021. All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.

