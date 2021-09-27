Healthcare CRO Services Market to reach $66,036.6 million by 2026 | ICON, Syneos, Evotec, Charles River
By therapeutic area, the oncology segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in R&D investment and significant increase in cancer incidence across the globe have boosted the growth of the global healthcare CRO services market. However, dearth of skilled healthcare professionals hampers the market growth. On the contrary, various growth opportunities in emerging economies would further propel the market growth.
The global healthcare CRO services market size is expected to reach $66,036.80 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 to 2026, in terms of value. Growth in R&D in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sector across the globe and rise in adoption by key players to enter into contracts with CRO service providers is anticipated to drive the healthcare CRO services market growth.
For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6443
Significant increase in R&D for the development of drugs & medical devices and increase in private biotechnology organizations are the major factors driving the growth of healthcare CRO services market. Moreover, surge in healthcare expenditure and rise in government initiatives toward promoting R&D in the field of biotechnology propels the healthcare CRO services market growth. However, penetrating competition in the market and dearth of skilled professionals are the major factors anticipated to hamper the growth of healthcare CRO services market. Moreover, rise in the biotech and pharmaceutical sector in developing economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the future.
The pharmaceutical companies segment held the largest market share
Based on end-user, the pharmaceutical companies dominated the global healthcare CRO services market in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the market and is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. This is due to increased research conducted by pharmaceutical companies to develop novel products for treatment of various chronic diseases.
North America held the lion's share
Based on geography, the market across North America held the largest share in 2018, contributing to nearly half of the total revenue, owing to rise in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research by industry giants in the region. However, the global healthcare CRO services market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the study period, due to rise in demand for healthcare CRO services.
Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6443
Major market players
IQVIA
ICON
PRA Health Sciences
Evotec
Syneos
Medpace
Charles River
Labcorp
Syngene
Biotelemetry
Trending Reports In Healthcare Industry:
Liquid Dietary Supplements Market Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2030
Europe Nonwoven Products Market Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2030
U.S. Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2030
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn