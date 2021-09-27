Submit Release
Sept. 27 – Oct. 1, 2021: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

September 27, 2021

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.

Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to media and that a media Q&A is planned.

Please note that if a remote surge day is called the Governor and Lt. Governor’s schedule may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Monday, Sept. 27

9 a.m.         Meet with Utah Department of Government Operations Location:    Virtual meeting 

10:10 a.m.  Meet with Utah Department of Labor Location:    Virtual meeting

10:55 a.m. Meet with Utah Department of Agriculture and Food Location: Virtual meeting

2 p.m.         Hold press conference with dōTERRA Location:    dōTERRA Fulfillment Center, 2010 W 400 N, Lindon MEDIA AVAILABILITY

3 p.m.         Jeff Burningham Location:    Podcast studio

Tuesday, Sept. 28

9:15 a.m.    Participate in cabinet training Location:    Capitol Boardroom

10:15 a.m.  Meet with Utah Department of Public Safety Location:    Governor’s Office

11:30 a.m.  Speak at First Annual Governor’s Golf Invitational Location:    9875 Tuhaye Park Dr, Kamas

6:30 p.m.    Speak at event in honor of John Edwards, former Civilian Aide to the Secretary of      the Army CASA and to recognize Jennie Taylor, new CASA Location:    Gold Room

Wednesday, Sept. 29

9:15 a.m.    Meet with director of federal affairs  Location:    Governor’s Office

10 a.m.       Meet with CSL Behring Location:    Governor’s Office

10:30 a.m.  Attend emergency training Location:    Capitol Emergency Operation Center

11:25 a.m.  Speak at Utah League of  Cities and Towns Convention Location:    Salt Lake Palace Convention Center

1:15 p.m.    Speak at Western Governors’ Association Utah Workshop Location:    Radisson Salt Lake City Downtown

2:20 p.m.    Interview with PBS Location:    Utah State Capitol Building 

Thursday, Sept. 30

10 a.m. Hold Governor’s Monthly News Conference Location: PBS Utah Studios MEDIA AVAILABILITY 

11 a.m.       Interview with USU Podcast Location:    Virtual meeting

12 p.m.       Participate in “Let Me Speak with the Governor” radio show  Location:    Gold Room

11:30 a.m.  Meet with Department of Public Safety Location:    Virtual meeting

2:05 p.m.    Meet with Utah Commission and Juvenile Justice Location:    Virtual meeting 

2:40 p.m.    Meet with Utah Department of Veterans Affairs Location:    Virtual meeting

4 p.m.         Meet with Utah Education Association Location:    Virtual meeting

Friday, Oct. 1

10:30 a.m.  Meet with sub-cabinet group 5- Health and Human Services Location:    Gunnison Valley Hospital, Gunnison

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Monday, Sept. 27

8 a.m.         Lt. Governor’s Team Meeting Location:    Lt. Governor’s Office

9 a.m.         Meet with Department of Government Operations and Leadership Team Location:    Virtual meeting

10:10 a.m.  Meet with Department of Labor and Leadership Team  Location:    Virtual meeting

10:55 a.m.  Meet with Department of Agriculture and Food Leadership Team  Location:    Virtual meeting

12 p.m.       Participate in Better Days Woman’s Suffrage Tour  Location:    Utah State Capitol 

1:30 p.m.    Meet with capitol security team  Location:    Lt. Governor’s Office 

Tuesday, Sept. 28

9:15 a.m.    Participate in cabinet training Location:    Capitol Boardroom

11:30 a.m.   Attend First Annual Governor’s Invitational  Location:    9875 Tuhaye Park Dr, Kamas

Wednesday, Sept. 29

9:30 a.m.    Meet with general counsel  Location:    Lt. Governor’s office 

10:30 a.m.  Attend emergency training session  Location:    Capitol Emergency Operation Center 

11:30 a.m.  Attend elections legislation discussion  Location:    Lt. Governor’s office 

Thursday, Sept. 30

10 a.m.       Meet with Uintah County Clerk  Location:    County Bldg, 147 E Main St, Vernal

12 p.m.       Meet with Daggett County Commissioners  Location:    Manila, Utah 

1:30 p.m.    Update with Department of Public Safety and Leadership Team  Location:    Virtual meeting

2 p.m.         Meet with Daggett County Clerk  Location:    95 North 1st West, Manila

Friday, Oct. 1

8:15 a.m. Speak at the Women in Local Government event  Location: 100 S W Temple, Salt Lake City 

12:00 p.m.  Attend Fireside Chat on Women’s Leadership with Dr. Susan Madesn Location:    989 S Main St, Brigham City 

Download a copy of this schedule here.

