Sept. 27 – Oct. 1, 2021: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

September 27, 2021
Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.
Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to media and that a media Q&A is planned.
Please note that if a remote surge day is called the Governor and Lt. Governor’s schedule may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Monday, Sept. 27
9 a.m. Meet with Utah Department of Government Operations Location: Virtual meeting
10:10 a.m. Meet with Utah Department of Labor Location: Virtual meeting
10:55 a.m. Meet with Utah Department of Agriculture and Food Location: Virtual meeting
2 p.m. Hold press conference with dōTERRA Location: dōTERRA Fulfillment Center, 2010 W 400 N, Lindon MEDIA AVAILABILITY
3 p.m. Jeff Burningham Location: Podcast studio
Tuesday, Sept. 28
9:15 a.m. Participate in cabinet training Location: Capitol Boardroom
10:15 a.m. Meet with Utah Department of Public Safety Location: Governor’s Office
11:30 a.m. Speak at First Annual Governor’s Golf Invitational Location: 9875 Tuhaye Park Dr, Kamas
6:30 p.m. Speak at event in honor of John Edwards, former Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army CASA and to recognize Jennie Taylor, new CASA Location: Gold Room
Wednesday, Sept. 29
9:15 a.m. Meet with director of federal affairs Location: Governor’s Office
10 a.m. Meet with CSL Behring Location: Governor’s Office
10:30 a.m. Attend emergency training Location: Capitol Emergency Operation Center
11:25 a.m. Speak at Utah League of Cities and Towns Convention Location: Salt Lake Palace Convention Center
1:15 p.m. Speak at Western Governors’ Association Utah Workshop Location: Radisson Salt Lake City Downtown
2:20 p.m. Interview with PBS Location: Utah State Capitol Building
Thursday, Sept. 30
10 a.m. Hold Governor’s Monthly News Conference Location: PBS Utah Studios MEDIA AVAILABILITY
11 a.m. Interview with USU Podcast Location: Virtual meeting
12 p.m. Participate in “Let Me Speak with the Governor” radio show Location: Gold Room
11:30 a.m. Meet with Department of Public Safety Location: Virtual meeting
2:05 p.m. Meet with Utah Commission and Juvenile Justice Location: Virtual meeting
2:40 p.m. Meet with Utah Department of Veterans Affairs Location: Virtual meeting
4 p.m. Meet with Utah Education Association Location: Virtual meeting
Friday, Oct. 1
10:30 a.m. Meet with sub-cabinet group 5- Health and Human Services Location: Gunnison Valley Hospital, Gunnison
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Monday, Sept. 27
8 a.m. Lt. Governor’s Team Meeting Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
9 a.m. Meet with Department of Government Operations and Leadership Team Location: Virtual meeting
10:10 a.m. Meet with Department of Labor and Leadership Team Location: Virtual meeting
10:55 a.m. Meet with Department of Agriculture and Food Leadership Team Location: Virtual meeting
12 p.m. Participate in Better Days Woman’s Suffrage Tour Location: Utah State Capitol
1:30 p.m. Meet with capitol security team Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
Tuesday, Sept. 28
9:15 a.m. Participate in cabinet training Location: Capitol Boardroom
11:30 a.m. Attend First Annual Governor’s Invitational Location: 9875 Tuhaye Park Dr, Kamas
Wednesday, Sept. 29
9:30 a.m. Meet with general counsel Location: Lt. Governor’s office
10:30 a.m. Attend emergency training session Location: Capitol Emergency Operation Center
11:30 a.m. Attend elections legislation discussion Location: Lt. Governor’s office
Thursday, Sept. 30
10 a.m. Meet with Uintah County Clerk Location: County Bldg, 147 E Main St, Vernal
12 p.m. Meet with Daggett County Commissioners Location: Manila, Utah
1:30 p.m. Update with Department of Public Safety and Leadership Team Location: Virtual meeting
2 p.m. Meet with Daggett County Clerk Location: 95 North 1st West, Manila
Friday, Oct. 1
8:15 a.m. Speak at the Women in Local Government event Location: 100 S W Temple, Salt Lake City
12:00 p.m. Attend Fireside Chat on Women’s Leadership with Dr. Susan Madesn Location: 989 S Main St, Brigham City
Download a copy of this schedule here.
