Sept. 27 – Oct. 1, 2021: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

September 27, 2021

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.

Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to media and that a media Q&A is planned.

Please note that if a remote surge day is called the Governor and Lt. Governor’s schedule may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Monday, Sept. 27 9 a.m. Meet with Utah Department of Government Operations Location: Virtual meeting 10:10 a.m. Meet with Utah Department of Labor Location: Virtual meeting 10:55 a.m. Meet with Utah Department of Agriculture and Food Location: Virtual meeting 2 p.m. Hold press conference with dōTERRA Location: dōTERRA Fulfillment Center, 2010 W 400 N, Lindon MEDIA AVAILABILITY 3 p.m. Jeff Burningham Location: Podcast studio

Tuesday, Sept. 28 9:15 a.m. Participate in cabinet training Location: Capitol Boardroom 10:15 a.m. Meet with Utah Department of Public Safety Location: Governor’s Office 11:30 a.m. Speak at First Annual Governor’s Golf Invitational Location: 9875 Tuhaye Park Dr, Kamas 6:30 p.m. Speak at event in honor of John Edwards, former Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army CASA and to recognize Jennie Taylor, new CASA Location: Gold Room

Wednesday, Sept. 29 9:15 a.m. Meet with director of federal affairs Location: Governor’s Office 10 a.m. Meet with CSL Behring Location: Governor’s Office 10:30 a.m. Attend emergency training Location: Capitol Emergency Operation Center 11:25 a.m. Speak at Utah League of Cities and Towns Convention Location: Salt Lake Palace Convention Center 1:15 p.m. Speak at Western Governors’ Association Utah Workshop Location: Radisson Salt Lake City Downtown 2:20 p.m. Interview with PBS Location: Utah State Capitol Building

Thursday, Sept. 30 10 a.m. Hold Governor’s Monthly News Conference Location: PBS Utah Studios MEDIA AVAILABILITY 11 a.m. Interview with USU Podcast Location: Virtual meeting 12 p.m. Participate in “Let Me Speak with the Governor” radio show Location: Gold Room 11:30 a.m. Meet with Department of Public Safety Location: Virtual meeting 2:05 p.m. Meet with Utah Commission and Juvenile Justice Location: Virtual meeting 2:40 p.m. Meet with Utah Department of Veterans Affairs Location: Virtual meeting 4 p.m. Meet with Utah Education Association Location: Virtual meeting

Friday, Oct. 1 10:30 a.m. Meet with sub-cabinet group 5- Health and Human Services Location: Gunnison Valley Hospital, Gunnison

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Monday, Sept. 27 8 a.m. Lt. Governor’s Team Meeting Location: Lt. Governor’s Office 9 a.m. Meet with Department of Government Operations and Leadership Team Location: Virtual meeting 10:10 a.m. Meet with Department of Labor and Leadership Team Location: Virtual meeting 10:55 a.m. Meet with Department of Agriculture and Food Leadership Team Location: Virtual meeting 12 p.m. Participate in Better Days Woman’s Suffrage Tour Location: Utah State Capitol 1:30 p.m. Meet with capitol security team Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

Tuesday, Sept. 28 9:15 a.m. Participate in cabinet training Location: Capitol Boardroom 11:30 a.m. Attend First Annual Governor’s Invitational Location: 9875 Tuhaye Park Dr, Kamas

Wednesday, Sept. 29 9:30 a.m. Meet with general counsel Location: Lt. Governor’s office 10:30 a.m. Attend emergency training session Location: Capitol Emergency Operation Center 11:30 a.m. Attend elections legislation discussion Location: Lt. Governor’s office

Thursday, Sept. 30 10 a.m. Meet with Uintah County Clerk Location: County Bldg, 147 E Main St, Vernal 12 p.m. Meet with Daggett County Commissioners Location: Manila, Utah 1:30 p.m. Update with Department of Public Safety and Leadership Team Location: Virtual meeting 2 p.m. Meet with Daggett County Clerk Location: 95 North 1st West, Manila

Friday, Oct. 1 8:15 a.m. Speak at the Women in Local Government event Location: 100 S W Temple, Salt Lake City 12:00 p.m. Attend Fireside Chat on Women’s Leadership with Dr. Susan Madesn Location: 989 S Main St, Brigham City

