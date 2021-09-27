Anti-biofilm Wound Dressing Market Size - US$1,800 Mn By 2028 Valuation Predict By Acumen Research and Consulting

Global market for Anti-biofilm Wound Dressing is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.5%.

The global anti-biofilm wound dressing market is segmented based on mode of mechanism and application. Mode of mechanism is segmented into physical, chemical, and biological. Physical segment is further split into manual debridement, pulse electrical field, and ultrasound debridement. Further, chemical segment is further segregated into Ionic silver, iodine, and EDTA. Biological segment is further segmented as Dispersin B, Lactoferrin, and Bacteriophage. Further, application is bifurcated into chronic wounds and acute wounds.

Treatment of chronic wounds fuel the growth of global anti-biofilm wound dressing market

With an ageing and obese population, anti-biofilm has gained prominence as a treatment for chronic wounds such as diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, and venous leg ulcers. Proper identification of bacterial biofilm contamination is a major contributor to non-healing wounds, necessitating biofilm-targeted treatments for chronic wounds. The development of anti-biofilm strategies includes novel, non-invasive physical debridement methods, chemical agent strategies, and biological agent strategies. As ageing and obesity place a significant burden on wound care, the emergence of war-related wounds necessitates research and biotechnology development to address biofilm strategies for managing multi-drug resistant bacteria contaminating chronic wounds. Such factors have a positive impact on the global anti-biofilm wound dressing market.

Challenges associated with anti-biofilm wound dressing market

According to a Frontiers Media S.A. report, treating acute and chronic infected wounds with residing biofilm remains a major challenge in medical care. Furthermore, the interactions of antimicrobial dressings with bacterial load, biofilm matrix, and the overall protein-rich wound microenvironment are understudied. As a result, the purpose of this study is to broaden the investigation into the efficacy of various antimicrobial dressings by employing an in-vitro biofilm model that mimics the specific biofilm environment in human wounds. This poses a serious threat to the global growth of the anti-biofilm market.

Regional Landscape

North America dominates the anti-biofilm wound dressing market and is expected to remain throughout the forecast period due to presence of prominent players in the region. For example, new multi-country clinical evaluations supported by ConvaTec, a pioneer in medical products and technology, show a dramatic improvement in wound closure rates using new anti-biofilm wound dressings called “AQUACELTM Ag+”.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is projected to have the fastest growing CAGR in the anti-biofilm wound dressing market in the forecast years. The rising prevalence of diabetes-related lifestyle diseases has increased the emphasis on faster wound healing, propelling the use of advanced wound care and wound closure therapies in Asia Pacific. A large influx of medical tourists requiring surgical interventions, as well as the requirement for early discharge, increases the demand for wound closure. Moist wound care dressings for anti-biofilms silver dressings, in particular, are gaining popularity in emerging markets such as Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

Among Asia Pacific provinces, moist wound care dressings for example, anti-biofilms silver dressings have gained huge attention in the emerging market specifically in Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

Some of the leading competitors are ConvaTec Group plc, Smith & Nephew PLC, URGO, Coloplast A/S, 3M, BioVersys AG, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Imbed Biosciences and among others.

Some of the key observations regarding anti-biofilm wound dressing market include:

In April 2019, Smith & Nephew plc. announced the acquisition of Osiris Therapeutics, Inc for approximately US$ 660 Mn in total equity. The merger of the two companies accelerates the growth of Smith & Nephew's Advanced Wound Management franchise.

In August 2021, Imbed Biosciences, a pioneer in advanced biomaterials and soft tissue repair devices, has announced collaboration with Spartan Medical. Through Spartan's Medical's Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA) and VA IDIQ Contract with the US Federal Government, customers in the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) and Department of Defense (DoD) will have access to both the Microlyte Matrix and Microlyte Surgical product lines.

In January 2020, ConvaTec Group Plc (Conva Tec), announced the release of a new product called "ConvaMax.". The recently released product is used to treat highly exuding wounds such as leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and dehisced surgical wounds. Furthermore, the product is available in non-adhesive forms, providing complete flexibility to support care protocol by incorporating compression banding or an additional primary dressing.



