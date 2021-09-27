Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market Size Projected to Reach USD 144.12 Billion at CAGR of 20.9%, by 2026
Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market Size – USD 31.31 Billion in 2018, CAGR of 20.9%, The advent of big data integration in social media.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The development of banking as well as eCommerce industries owing to the rise in demand for consumers is propelling the market growth.
The Global Big Data and Data Engineering Services market is forecast to reach USD 144.12 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The big data is a term that represented the large volume of data where it can be both structured and unstructured data, which are mounted for information. This large volume of data generate from different sources, mainly from marketing sales records or real-time sensor from IoT (Internet of Things). All the data are preprocessed by utilizing software tools. In big data, the data analysts totally emphasis on employment and harvesting of data. They are specialists in programming, database design, interface, and sensor configuration. Nowadays, data engineering registers into the autonomous vehicle design and configure in servos and exact control mechanism in self-driving vehicles. The big data and data engineering solutions are often applicable in GPS for information, cameras, and motion-sensing devices.
The market for Big Data and Data Engineering Services is influenced by the rising demand for social media applications, as well as in banking firms where the analytics are utilized for the calculative purposes. Retail and eCommerce also dwells in the area of big data where heavy data flow and analysis occurs every day. These pose as major drivers for the big data and data engineering market.
The population of Asia Pacific has been shifting towards the youth, and the utilization of Internet of Things is also increasing corresponding to the increasing use of retail as well as IT sectors. Most of the developing countries are looking at India and China as the global market leaders. The booming economic growth of the eCommerce vendors with the development of social media is also driving the market growth for big data and data engineering services.
Key participants are Accenture, Genpact, Cognizant, Infosys, Capgemini, NTT DATA, Mphasis, L&T Technology Services, Hexaware, and Happiest Minds, among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Among service types, the data integration services section is likely to attain the highest CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period, owing to an escalation in need for integrating data from diverse data sources across businesses. Integration begins with the imbibing process and involves steps such as cleansing, extraction, transformation, load (ETL) mapping, and transformation.
• The increase in the demand for sales department and marketing to examine and monitor various sales and marketing data for gaining insights on retainment and consumer acquisition. This agent is anticipated to drive the growth of the marketing and sales business sector during the forecast period. The marketing and sales segment held a market share of 29.2% in the year 2018.
• The retail and eCommerce section is expected to experience the highest CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period, due to an increasing requirement for managing the growing data requirements from various customers, maintaining their records, and analyzing data to obtain insights.
• Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the highest CAGR of 21.5% in the big data and data engineering services market owing to the increasing utilization of big data technologies by the IT sectors, and government initiatives, such as smart cities in the APAC countries, including China and India which are being looked upon as the market leaders.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Big Data and Data Engineering Services market on the basis of service type, application type, end-users, and region:
Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Data Modeling
Data Integration
Data Quality
Analytics
Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Marketing and Sales
Operations
Finance
Others
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Media and Telecom
BFSI
Retail and Ecommerce
Government
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
MEA
Latin America
Table of Content:
Highlights of the TOC:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope & Premise
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
Chapter 4. Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. ETOP Analysis
4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.8. Price trend Analysis
4.9. Customer Mapping
Chapter 5. Competitive Landscape
5.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers
5.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis
5.3. Mergers & Acquisitions
5.4. Market positioning
5.5. Strategy Benchmarking
5.6. Vendor Landscape
Continue……
Finally, all aspects of the Big Data and Data Engineering Services market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.
