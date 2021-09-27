Senator Tartaglione’s Shredding and E-Recycling Event Helps Constituents Protect their Identities and the Environment

Philadelphia, PA – September 25, 2021 – State Senator Christine Tartaglione (D-Philadelphia) welcomed constituents from throughout the 2nd Senatorial District to Wissinoming Park today to help them dispose of their unwanted paper documents and electronic devices safely and securely.

The Senator organized the shredding and e-recycling event in partnership with the City of Philadelphia Department of Streets and a private paper shredding company so that participants could protect themselves from identity theft and help to protect the environment.

“Personal documents like bank statements and tax returns contain sensitive information about us that identity thieves can use to steal our savings and ruin our credit,” Senator Tartaglione said. “Shredding these papers is the best way to protect ourselves from this type of crime, and it also helps the environment because we will be recycling.”

The proper disposal of unwanted computers, televisions, and other electronic devices also protects the environment because many devices contain toxic materials that can be harmful to our ground, water, and air if dumped into landfills or burned in waste incinerators.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Kathy Benton at 717-787-1141 or Kathy.Benton@pasenate.com.