AI in Computer Vision Market Growing at a CAGR of 39.60% From 2021 to 2030 | NVIDIA Corporation, AWS, Google, Facebook
Computer vision is widely used in industries ranging from energy & utilities to manufacturing and automotive and the market is continuing to grow.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "AI in Computer Vision Market By Component (Hardware and Software), Function (Training and Interference), and Application (Industrial and Non-industrial), and End Use (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Agriculture, Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Security & Surveillance, Manufacturing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market trends, competitive landscape, key segments, top investment pockets, and investment feasibility. These information, data, and statistics will prove to be valuable for leading market players, stakeholders, new entrants, and investors to gain useful insights on the market and adopt necessary strategies.
The research provides detailed analysis of drivers, restraining factors, and opportunities of the global AI in Computer Vision market. These insights would be helpful to know driving forces, emphasize on them, and adopt strategies to achieve growth. In addition, investors, market players, and new entrants can utilize these insights to explore new opportunities, determine the market potential, and achieve competitive edge.
The report offers a detailed impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global AI in Computer Vision market to help market players, investors, and others to adapt strategies to cope up with the impact.
The report provides a detailed segmentation of the global AI in Computer Vision market based on component, function, application, end use and region. By component, it is divided into hardware and software. The hardware segment is further sub segmented into processor, memory, and storage. The processor segment is further sub segmented into CPU, GPU, ASIC, and FGPA. On the basis of function, it is segregated into training and interference. Depending on application, it is separated into industrial and non-industrial. By end user, the market is categorized into automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, agriculture, transportation & logistics, retail, security & surveillance, manufacturing, and others. An extensive analysis of each segment and sub-segment is offered in the research using tabular and graphical formats. This analysis would be valuable in determining the highest revenue generating and fastest growing segments and adopting various strategies to achieve growth during the forecast period.
The research provides a detailed competitive scenario of the global AI in Computer Vision market for each region. Regions analyzed in the study include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). The data and statistics are helpful in determining strategies and exploring untapped potential in new markets. AMR also provides customization services for a specific region and segment as per the requirements.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of top market players active in the global AI in Computer Vision market. The leading market players discussed in the report include NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), AWS (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Facebook (U.S.), Google (U.S.), Qualcomm (U.S.), Xilinx (U.S.), and BASLER AG (Germany). They have implemented various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, expansion, collaborations, and others to gain sustainable growth and mark international presence.
Key Offerings of The Report:
➢ The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current AI in Computer Vision market trends, forecasts, and market size to determine new opportunities for next few years to take next steps.
➢ Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.
➢ Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.
➢ Segmental analysis: Each segment analysis and driving factors along with revenue forecasts and growth rate analysis.
➢ Regional Analysis: Thorough analysis of each region help market players devise expansion strategies and take a leap.
➢ Competitive Landscape: Extensive insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and take steps accordingly.
Highlights of the Report:
➢ Revenue generated by each segment of the AI in Computer Vision market by 2030.
➢ Factors expected to drive and create new opportunities in the AI in Computer Vision industry.
➢ Strategies to gain sustainable growth of the market.
➢ Competitive landscape of the AI in Computer Vision Market.
➢ Region that would create lucrative business opportunities during the forecast period.
➢ Top impacting factors of the AI in Computer Vision market.
