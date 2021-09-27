The Home Depot expands supply chain operations across South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Home Depot, Inc. (The Home Depot), a world-leading home improvement retailer, today announced plans to expand operations throughout South Carolina. The company is growing its supply chain and distribution operations in Charleston, Greenville, Jasper and Lexington counties. The combined expansion will create nearly 100 new jobs.

Founded in 1978, the company operates 2,300 The Home Depot retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, Canada and Mexico.

The Home Depot’s expansion of existing South Carolina operations will increase the company’s distribution capabilities to meet growing demand and bring faster delivery to the region.

In Charleston County, The Home Depot is creating 31 new jobs at its distribution center located at 7791 Palmetto Commerce Parkway in North Charleston.

In Greenville County, the company will create 31 new jobs at the facility located at 74 Brookfield Oaks Drive in Mauldin. The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $75,000 Set-Aside grant to Greenville County to assist with costs related to this portion of the project.

In Jasper County, The Home Depot will add a new distribution center, located at 10463 Speedway Boulevard in Hardeeville, creating 14 new jobs. The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $100,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Jasper County to assist with costs related to this portion of the project.

In Lexington County, the company will add an additional facility, located at 842 Bistline Drive in Cayce, and create 23 new jobs.

Hiring is ongoing for warehouse and driver roles as the company’s supply chain expansion continues. Interested jobseekers should visit careers.homedepot.com for a quick and easy application, or text JOBS to 52270 for a link to apply to local positions. The Home Depot is committed to giving back to its associates and communities and provides tailored benefits for any stage of an associate’s life.

QUOTES

“South Carolina is a key hub for The Home Depot’s supply chain and our delivery strategy. These new distribution centers create a more seamless experience for pro and DIY customers, with faster and more reliable deliveries to their homes or to the job site.” -The Home Depot Senior Vice President of Supply Chain Stephanie Smith

“The Home Depot’s decision to expand throughout the state shows that South Carolina is brimming with potential from the Lowcountry to the Upstate and everywhere in-between. We congratulate them on their expansion and the addition of nearly 100 new jobs. These jobs will have a great impact on our local communities and state as a whole.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

"For more than 40 years, The Home Depot has operated with a commitment to make the communities they serve stronger and more resilient. We offer our congratulations to the company and look forward to seeing the impact they will continue to make across South Carolina." -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Charleston County continues to grow as a leader in global connectivity, and today’s announcement by The Home Depot is another signal to the business community that our region is positioned to move product efficiently and in a cost-effective manner. This is a noteworthy announcement for our area, and we congratulate all parties involved.” -Charleston County Council Chairman Teddie Pryor

“The Home Depot is one of our country’s great brands, and its decision to expand operations in South Carolina, including here in Greenville County, recognizes the efforts we put into building a great community for companies to grow and thrive in. Greenville is a county of doers, and we welcome this expansion by The Home Depot, the place where doers get more done.” -Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Willis Meadows

“We are thrilled that The Home Depot, a nationally and internationally recognized company, is the latest company to invest in operations at the Riverport Commerce Park in Jasper County. The company will be a great addition at this growing industrial park, which is perfect for distribution, just minutes from the Port of Savannah and the future Jasper Ocean Terminal.” -Jasper County Council Chairwoman Barbara Clark

“Lexington County Council is pleased to partner with The Home Depot on their announcement of expanding operations in Lexington County. Lexington County congratulates The Home Depot on their continued success and company growth in the community. We consider their expansion a great compliment to Lexington’s business climate with low taxes, available workforce and excellent quality of life.” -Lexington County Council Chairman and Central SC Alliance Board Member M. Todd Cullum

“SouthernCarolina Alliance welcomes The Home Depot to our manufacturing and distribution community. We believe that this announcement is one of many more to come as companies from around the globe see the benefits of Jasper County in terms of workforce, business environment and proximity to I-95 and major seaports. We are proud to have The Home Depot in Jasper County!” -SouthernCarolina Alliance Chairman Marty Sauls