South Carolina Oak to Barrel, LLC establishing operations in Bamberg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina Oak to Barrel, LLC, a barrel manufacturer, today announced plans to establish operations in Bamberg County. The more than $6.8 million investment will create 122 new jobs.

Located at 3914 Main Highway in Bamberg, the company will manufacture barrels for high-quality whiskey and wine industries.

The new facility is expected to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2021. Individuals interested in joining the South Carolina Oak to Barrel, LLC team should contact the company at 803-676-4240 or info@southcarolinaoaktobarrel.com.

QUOTES

“South Carolina Oak to Barrel, LLC is honored to bring our operations to Bamberg. Our woman-owned business produces the highest-quality whiskey and wine barrels in the region and beyond. This opportunity was made possible through the vision and generous support of Governor McMaster, the South Carolina Department of Commerce and SouthernCarolina Alliance. The market presence and, more importantly, the people of Bamberg and the state of South Carolina, were key factors in our decision. We look forward to building long-term relationships throughout the state and showing others the great opportunities to be had in South Carolina.” -South Carolina Oak to Barrel, LLC CEO Dagney Johnson

“Today’s announcement is a huge win for South Carolina. We celebrate South Carolina Oak to Barrel, LLC’s decision to locate in Bamberg County, invest more than $6.8 million, and create 122 new jobs. By continuing to provide a business-friendly environment, we can help bring in more job-creating investments like this one to the Palmetto State.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“It’s exciting to see more and more companies learn the benefits of doing business in South Carolina. We welcome South Carolina Oak to Barrel, LLC to the Palmetto State and celebrate the 122 new jobs the company will create in Bamberg County.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We are very excited about South Carolina Oak to Barrel, LLC coming to Bamberg County and the 122 jobs they will create. We look forward to a long relationship with the company moving forward as they grow their operations. It’s a good day in Bamberg County, and we are looking forward to the coming year.” -Bamberg County Council Chairman Larry Haynes

“SouthernCarolina Alliance welcomes South Carolina Oak to Barrel, LLC, which will be a great addition to our manufacturing community. Their significant job creation in this rural area, combined with excellent wages, will create new opportunities for each of their 122 employees. Every job created provides an opportunity for a brighter future for a family in this region.” -SouthernCarolina Alliance President and CEO Danny Black