Portable Spectrometer Market Expected to Reach $4,065.7 Million by 2030

Portable Spectrometer Market Prediction by Leading Manufacturers, its Application and Types 2030PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global portable spectrometer market size was valued at $1,675.7 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $4,065.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2030.
In most life sciences laboratories, spectrometers are used to detect and measure organic and inorganic substances. In addition, spectrophotometers are employed in the biological sciences to investigate contaminants in compound and structure elucidation of organic molecules, perform quantitative analysis of substances, and calculate the molecular weight of substances. The spectrometry is an analytical technique that determines and identifies quantities of a compound within a sample, and it can also identify traces of components at minute concentrations. It is utilized both quantitatively and qualitatively to detect unknown compounds and calculate isotopic composition of a particular element in a molecule. It can also be used to observe fragments of a compound to determine its structure.
Top Players:
Key companies profiled in the portable spectrometer market report include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., ABB Ltd., Metrohm AG, Perkinelmer Inc., Bruker Corporation, Jasco Corporation, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, MKS Instruments, Inc., and Anton Paar GmbH.
The portable spectrometry provides increased sensitivity over other analytical systems, owing to reduced background intrusion and superior specificity from characteristic fragmentation patterns to detect unknown compounds. In addition, it can also identify existence of suspected compound and data regarding molecular weight of the compound in the mixture, and provides data about isotopic abundance of elements and chemical data determined for a short term.
Key Segments:
By Product Type
• Optical Spectrometer
• Mass Spectrometer
• Others
By Application
• Life Sciences
• Chemistry
• Food & Agriculture
• Others
Key Findings Of The Study:
• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging portable spectrometer market trends and dynamics.
• Depending on product type, the optical spectrometer segment dominated the portable spectrometer market, in terms of revenue in 2020.
• By application, the life sciences segment registered highest revenue in 2020.
• Based on distribution channel, the online sector is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.
• The key players within the portable spectrometer market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help
understand competitive outlook of the portable spectrometer industry.
• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging opportunities of the market.
