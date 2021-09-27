Face Mask Machines Market to Witness Striking Growth; Rising Airborne Disease & Expanding Health Awareness Amongst Consumers to Propel Growth: Says Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in Face Mask Machines Market Research Report are Aman Impex, Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., OREE LASER, TESTIX INSTRUMENT LTD., TIANJIN RICHPEACE AI CO. LIMITED, NCM Nonwoven Converting Machinery Co. Ltd., Ktechnonwoven, Cera Engineering, SharperTek, ENGELMANN & BUCKHAM LTD., Healthy Machinery KYD, Yueyang Conpros Trade Co. Ltd., Intamac Packaging Systems, Chang Yi Extrusion Machinery Ltd., 3M, Honeywell International Inc., Ajanta Ultraplast Pvt. Ltd., SMF Maschinenfabrik, Pasquato Cutting Machines.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global face mask machines market size is projected to grow monumentally in the forthcoming years. The rising prevalence of airborne diseases has boosted the utilization of face masks in recent years and is expected to be the key growth driver for the market. Fortune Business Insights™ has presented this information in an upcoming report, titled, “Face Mask Machines Market, 2021-2028”.

According to the report, the market is poised to witness striking growth for several reasons. For instance, manufacturers’ growing emphasis on organic growth strategies such as attending exhibitions, new product approvals, and launches are anticipated to expand the consumer base and thus contribute to market growth.

Key Players in the Global Face Mask Machines Market are:

Aman Impex

Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd.

OREE LASER

TESTIX INSTRUMENT LTD.

TIANJIN RICHPEACE AI CO. LIMITED

NCM Nonwoven Converting Machinery Co. Ltd.

Ktechnonwoven

Cera Engineering

SharperTek

ENGELMANN & BUCKHAM LTD.

Healthy Machinery KYD

Yueyang Conpros Trade Co. Ltd.

Intamac Packaging Systems

Chang Yi Extrusion Machinery Ltd.

3M

Honeywell International Inc.

Ajanta Ultraplast Pvt. Ltd.

SMF Maschinenfabrik

Pasquato Cutting Machines

COVID-19 Impact-

The global COVID-19 pandemic has positively influenced the growth of the face mask machines market. As the coronavirus potentially spreads through air and deteriorates the respiratory system, the utilization of face masks helped reduce the virus spread. Government initiatives to supply face masks to everyone and strict guidelines to put on face masks have surged the product's demand. Additionally, the continuous evaluation of different face masks' effectivity has boosted the market growth. Though vaccines are available to the masses, the utilization of face masks is expected to last for a long time. Hence, the market is anticipated to attain steep growth in the forthcoming years.

Segmentation-

On the basis of machine type, the market is bifurcated into flat face mask machines and vertical face mask machines. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into electronics industry, food processing industry, healthcare & pharmaceuticals industry, and manufacturing industry. Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage-

The report provides a comprehensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market.

The report incorporates Porters’ Five Forces Analysis for an infallible market prediction.

The report provides information on the recent developments in production technologies of the industry.

The report highlights the latest key trends in the market.

The report highlights the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the market.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Prevalence of Airborn Diseases to Fuel Market Growth

The use of face masks such as N95 and other supplementary respiratory masks has grown over time. The expanding health awareness and rising airborne diseases are expected to be the major propellants of the global face mask machines market growth.

The establishment of new pharmaceutical labs and hospitals is expected to foster the market growth in the forthcoming years. Favorable government initiatives and rising investments by private and government bodies in the healthcare sector are projected to bolster market growth in the forthcoming years.

The coronavirus pandemic has significantly boosted the market growth. The unparalleled production of face masks during the pandemic due to the unprecedented consumer demand has surged the market growth. The coronavirus is expected to remain a threat for a long time. Hence, the market is expected to expand post-pandemic too.

Additionally, the rising technological developments in the production processes are expected to stimulate market growth in the forthcoming years.

However, the high cost of manufacturing is likely to impede market growth.

Regional Insights-

Asia Pacific to Hold the Lion’s Share Backed by Availability of Cost-effective Labor

Asia Pacific is projected to dominate in terms of the global face mask machines market share. The presence of a humungous production base in countries such as South Korea, India, Japan, China, and others and the abundance availability of cheap labor are projected to augment the market growth. As one of the pioneering suppliers of hospital equipment, Asia Pacific is expected to witness lucrative growth opportunities due to the expanding healthcare infrastructure.

Europe is expected to observe robust growth in the global market. The exposure to detrimental particulates in core industries across countries, namely, the U.K., France, Germany, and others, would augment the demand for efficacious respiratory protective equipment (RPE). The rising demand for RPE is likely to be the key propellant to market growth.

The increasing health awareness and self-hygiene are expected to help North America gain substantial growth in the global market. Additionally, various organizations such as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are anticipated to fuel the market growth.

The expanding concerns regarding respiratory hazards and workplace hygiene are anticipated to augment growth in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Emphasize on Strengthening Operational Structures

The global market comprises several key players operating at regional and local levels. They are focusing on devising advanced strategies and also redefining their operational structures to grow amidst the pandemic. They are also focusing on adopting various inorganic growth strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and others, to benefit from each other’s resources and expertise. Recently, in November 2020, TESTIX INSTRUMENT LTD’s four arrangements of mask machines supported the verification led by China Certification & Inspection Co. (CCIC) to transport t Germany with nearly 25,00,000 pieces of disposable face masks every day in Europe to prepare for the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Industry Developments-

June 2020: TIANJIN RICHPEACE AI CO. LIMITED launched a new product line of automatic face mask machines that manufacture folded face masks and surgical masks, that satisfy the FFP2, KN95, and N95 standards.

