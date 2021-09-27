Laparoscopic Hand Instruments Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028
Investments by government bodies for laparoscopic hand instruments due to technical advancements and changing lifestyleNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global laparoscopic hand instruments market was valued at USD 9,997.2 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 19.14 Billion by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 8.8%. Laparoscopy is a surgical and a diagnostic procedure, usually, it has only a minimal risk as a small cut is made, in which a thin tube is inserted which has a high-resolution camera, the camera is responsible for sending the images.
In laparoscopy, a small incision is made, which improves in the post-operative period. Here, the laparoscope is being used along with suturing devices, staplers, and ligation devices. In this procedure, surgeons inspect inside of the abdomen and pelvis region without making large incisions in the skin through the abdominal wall through which a laparoscope (viewing tube) is inserted. The Crucial growth factor is that there is a rise in health care spending, also the number of bariatric surgeries like gastric bypass, and adjustable gastric band has increased. Prevalence of obesity and the development of technology has given a boost to the market.
Devices used in laparoscopic surgeries are expensive, and absence of skilled surgeons are the primary restraint to the market. The rise in the demand for laparoscopic procedures, and effective results in further treatment, has boosted the market.
Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.
Further key findings from the report suggest
New advancements in the instrumentation include sub-5 mm instruments, three-dimensional imaging, narrow-band imaging (NBI), and also articulated instruments. Smaller (mini-laparoscopy and percutaneous) instruments can provide equal outcomes for certain operations with less abdominal wall pain. Three-dimensional imaging 3D may be particularly helpful for learners in the laparoscopic atmosphere. NBI, (narrow-band imaging) may further pick up more endometriosis lesions but the as per clinical view a slight increase in sensitivity seems to be negligible over the existing conventional white light laparoscopy.
Single-Site Laparoscopic surgery, natural orifice transluminal endoscopic surgery known as (NOTES), has been introduced. These new approaches assure to minimize the potential morbidities and maximize the cosmetic outcome for patients. The progression from laparoscopic approaches to NOTES in the United States includes the limitations prohibiting the widespread adoption of these new techniques.
Laparoscopic surgery has revolutionized the form of surgery. It provides quality treatment to patients than the traditional “open” surgery. Members of the (UCLA) Department of Urology are collaborating with the UCLA Biomechanical Engineering Department to further advances in novel biological sensors, instruments, and surgical techniques for use in minimally invasive surgery.
Bariatric surgeries are also done in diabetic individuals. According to the American College of Surgeons and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, it further specifies that 74% had undergone sleeve gastrectomy in the group without diabetes, and 62% of those with diabetes undergone sleeve gastrectomy.
A Minilaparoscopy is an alternative option for gynecology because it minimizes the impact of surgery. Minilaparoscopy is also proven to be a well-tolerated alternative for gynecology.
The rise in the use of robotics in healthcare is significantly increased. In March 2020, HandX device, a single-use, handheld laparoscopic device, was designed in laparoscopic manipulation of the tissues. It also includes grasping, ligation, and suturing.
Laparoscopic cholecystectomy is a surgery during which the doctor removes your gallbladder. It is mostly done in the case of gall stones and is the most frequently used laparoscopic surgery.
Recent advances include flexible snake-like structured devices that provide multiple degrees of freedom (DOF). They are used in minimally invasive surgery, for optimizing the ligation of endless organs various types of flexible structures and selected a multi-segmented snake-like structure which provides the flexion and stability during surgery.
The Asia Pacific has given a significant boost to the market as there is an increase in the patient population, also a rise in various disorders like obesity.
Key players of the laparoscopic hand instruments market are Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Medtronic plc (Ireland), B. Braun Aesculap (Germany), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany), Ethicon, Inc. (U.S.), Smith & Nephew plc (U.K.), Cook Medical Inc. (U.S.), and ConMed Corporation (U.S.) Medtronic plc includes a wide range of products for Laparoscopy like Solid laparoscopic electrodes, laparoscopic handset, etc. it also contains products for cardiovascular use, diabetes, ENT, neurological, renal repertory care.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Laparoscopic Hand Instruments market on the basis of product type, application, end use and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2018–2028)
Laparoscopes
Video Laparoscopes
Fiber Laparoscopes
Energy Devices
Insufflators
Suction/Irrigation Systems
Access Devices
Closure Devices
Hand Instruments
Accessories
Robot-Assisted Surgery Systems
Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2018–2028)
Rigid laparoscopes
Flexible laparoscopes
Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2018–2028)
Bariatric Surgery
General Surgery
Gynecological Surgery
Urological Surgery
Colorectal Surgery
Pediatric Surgery
End use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2018–2028)
Hospitals
Ambulatory Centers
The report discusses in detail the top companies in the market along with their recent initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, partnerships, corporate and government deals, collaborations, and brand promotions and product launches among others. The report further discusses the companies’ initiatives and investments in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Region analysis Covers:
North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global Laparoscopic Hand Instruments market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.
