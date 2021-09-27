Global Plant-Based Meat Market Predicted to Generate a Revenue of $68,448.9 Million at a CAGR of 19.1% during the Forecast Period, 2020-2027 - Exclusive Report [552-Pages] by Research Dive

Global plant-based meat market is expected to witness a noteworthy growth during the forecast period, 2020-2027. Tempeh sub-segment is expected to be the most lucrative. Soy source sub-segment is expected to be the most profitable. Direct channel sub-segment is expected to garner the highest revenue. North America is expected to lead the market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global plant-based meat market is anticipated to generate a significant revenue of $68,448.9 million at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

The inclusive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market including significant aspects of the market such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, and various opportunities during the forecast period. The report also provides all the market figures making it easier and helpful for the new participants to understand the market.

Access to Exclusive PDF Sample Report Here! @ https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/306



Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: In recent years, the chronic health situations such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and many others, are growing at an alarming pace. This is mainly because of the unhealthy eating habits. Keeping this in view, most of the urban population has shifted their likeness toward veganism. Plant-based meat products are getting more and more popularity due to their amazing health benefits. These products include no cholesterol, no antibiotics, and low level of saturated fat. These are the factors boosting the growth of the plant-based meat market during the forecast period.

Restraint: Lack of awareness about plant-based meat products in the undeveloped regions across the world is expected to restraint the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Opportunity: Emergence of innovative food makers around the world is expected to create many opportunities for the market growth in upcoming years.

Key Segments of the Market

The report has divided the market into different segments based on product type, source, distribution channel, and regional analysis.

Checkout How COVID-19 impacts the Plant-Based Meat Market. Click Here to Schedule a Call to Speak our Expert Analyst for Triangulate with your own data @ https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/306



Product Type: Tempeh Sub-Segment Predicted to be the Most Lucrative

The tempeh sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $25,310.8 million by the end of 2027, rising from $6,283.2 million in 2019. Apart from being rich in probiotics, tempeh helps in the improvement of digestion and reduction of inflammation in the body. This is the main factor behind the growth of the segment.

Source: Soy Source Sub-Segment Expected to be the Most Profitable

The soy source sub-segment is expected to reach a revenue of $18,697.6 million at a CAGR of 19.6% by the end of 2027. The main reasons behind this growth are the adoption of more flexible eating habits and inclination towards soy-rich diet among the urban population.

Distribution Channel: Direct Channel Sub-Segment Predicted to be the Most Lucrative

The direct distribution channel is forecasted to surpass a revenue of $15,587.4 million at a CAGR of 22.9% by the end of 2027, increasing from $3,003.0 million in 2019. Some of the benefits of direct distribution channel include the increasing direct customer contact, elimination of intermediary expenses, and reduction of distribution channel options. Rise of direct-to-customer trend is also expected to raise the growth graph of the market segment.

Regional Analysis: North America Expected to Dominate the Market

The North America regional market recorded a revenue of $1,834.1 million in 2019 and is further expected to generate the highest regional revenue of $10,445.3 million by the end 2027. Increasing popularity of vegan diet products and plant-based meats in the region is expected to enhance the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Request for Plant-Based Meat Market Report Customization & Get 10% Discount on this Report@ https://www.researchdive.com/request-for-customization/306



Key Players of the Market & Strategies

The most significant players of the global plant-based meat market include

Lightlife Foods, Inc. The Kraft Heinz Company Pinnacle Foods Inc. (Conagra Brands, Inc.) Beyond Meat. Amy’s Kitchen, Inc. Sweet Earth, Inc. Kellogg’s Company Turtle Island Foods, Inc. Taifun-Tofu GmbH Schouten Europe B.V. among many others.

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

Recent Development

In January 2021, Atlantic Natural Foods, LLC (ANF), the leading shelf-stable manufacturer of the award-winning, plant-based Loma Linda® brand foods, expanded its global footprint with distribution of its protein-rich, omega-3 rich canned seafood substitute, TUNO™, at Sainsbury's, one of the leading retail chains of the UK.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on the Market

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the global plant-based meat market in a significant way. During the lockdown, people switched to vegan food in order to keep their immunity strong. Moreover, the health benefits of plant-based meat products have accelerated the growth of the market during the pandemic. Many innovative industry leaders are taking massive steps to help the industry sustain during the critical time.

In Addition, the report having some numorus point about the leading Business Manufactures, Like, SWOT analysis, Product Portfolio, Finanical Status - Inquire to Get access for Detailed Top Companies Development Strategy Report



Top Trending Reports:

Aquaculture Market: https://www.researchdive.com/347/aquaculture-market

Organic Food Market: https://www.researchdive.com/346/organic-food-market

Collagen Peptides Market: https://www.researchdive.com/389/collagen-peptides-market

Contact: Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) +1-(917)-444-1262 (US) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website: https://www.researchdive.com Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521