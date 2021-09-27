Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market to Surpass US$ 10.1 Billion by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global chemiluminescence immunoassay market is estimated to be valued at US$ 6.01 billion in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.0 % during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing number of human immunodeficiency virus disease cases and increasing number of product launches and approvals by market players.

Increasing number of cases of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) disease is expected to drive the growth of global chemiluminescence immunoassay market. For instance, according to UNAIDS (Joint United Nations Program on HIV and AIDS), in 2020, 37.7 million people were living with HIV worldwide. 1.5 million were newly infected with HIV and almost 680,000 people died from AIDS (acquired immune deficiency syndrome)-related illnesses globally in 2020.

The increasing number of product launches is expected to bolster growth of the global chemiluminescence immunoassay market. For instance, on April 17, 2020, Roche, global leader in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics, announced the launch of its Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2 serology test. The Elecsys AntiSARSCoV2 Immunoassay is an in vitro test in which human serum and plasma from a blood sample are used to detect antibodies and determine the body's own immune response to SARSCoV2. The test can be used in epidemiological studies to better understand the spread of the disease and it can also be used in conjunction with molecular testing to aid in the diagnosis of patients with suspected COVID-19.

Increase in product launches by market players is expected to drive the growth of the global chemiluminescence immunoassay market. For instance, on December 18, 2020, Beckman Coulter, a leader in clinical diagnostics, announced the launch of the new Access SARSCoV2 Antigen Assay, one of the first cost-effective, high-quality, high-throughput COVID-19 assays available in the U.S. in the order of volume, workflow and flexibility are needed to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Market Takeaways:

Increasing research and development activities, rising product launches and approvals, inorganic activities such as collaborations, agreements, acquisitions, and others are expected to drive growth of the global chemiluminescence immunoassay market over the forecast period. For instance, on April 15, 2020, Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, announced that it has entered into a commercial supply and collaboration agreement with BioCheck, Inc., a privately held San Francisco-based company focused on in vitro diagnostics. Under the terms of the agreement, Accelerate Diagnostics will distribute BioCheck MSFAST, a fully automated chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzer, along with BioCheck's SARSCoV2 tests for the detection of IgG and IgM antibodies. The agreement covers North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global chemiluminescence immunoassay market include DiaSorin S.p.A., Abbott Laboratories, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, Beckman Coulter Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Inova Diagnostics, Inc., Maccura Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Tosoh Corporation, and Ortho Clinical Diagnostic.

Market Segmentation:

Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market, By Product Type:

Analyzers Automated Semi-automated Reagents Luminophore Markers Enzymatic Markers Consumables



Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market, By Application :

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Oncology Cardiology Endocrinology Infectious Disease Autoimmune Disease Others



Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market, By End User: Hospitals



Clinical Laboratories Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Others



Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market, By Region: North America



By Country: U.S. Canada



Latin America



By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America



Europe



By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East



Africa



By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



