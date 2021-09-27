Annual medication disposal event on Capitol lawn scheduled for Sept. 28

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is joining the Michigan Pharmacists Association (MPA) for its annual medication collection event, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 28 on the Capitol lawn in downtown Lansing.

Residents are encouraged to bring unused, unwanted or expired medications for proper disposal, which assists in preventing drug abuse, accidental poisonings and helps preserve the state's natural resources.

The event will allow residents to safely discard controlled substances, narcotics, and other unwanted prescription and over-the-counter medications at a collection tent. A drive-thru drop-off also will be available at the intersection of Capitol and Michigan avenues. For a complete list of medications accepted at the event, go to MichiganPharmacists.org/MedicationDisposal. Collected medications will be sent for incineration to destroy active drug components.

Michiganders who cannot attend are encouraged to use the EGLE interactive Household Drug Take Back Map and map Tutorial found online at Michigan.gov/egleDrugDisposal. The map allows residents to enter their ZIP code to find nearby collection locations.

An EGLE Classroom video also helps increase awareness about the importance of proper drug disposal. Healthcare providers are encouraged to share the video and drug disposal resources in patient waiting areas and on their websites.

A press conference addressing the opioid epidemic, and how proper disposal benefits the environment and communities, is planned for 11 a.m. Sept. 28 on the Capitol lawn.

For more information about drug abuse prevention and treatment, go to Michigan.gov/Opioids.

To stay up-to-date on other EGLE News, follow us at Michigan.gov/MIEnvironment.

