Respiratory Disposables Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2028
The hike in the patients suffering from respiratory disorders, government initiatives for the awarenessNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Respiratory Disposables market was valued at USD 1,842.6 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2,608.1 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4%. Respiratory disposables are medical devices designed for the treatment of respiratory disorders such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma and sleep apnea, etc. Disposable devices are single-use devices intended to prevent cross-patient contamination. They are commonly used in most of the surgical procedures as well. As most of the diseases related to lungs are communicable, it needs to be cast-off to prevent further spreading of the infection.
The demand for such devices is forecasted to increase in the near future, as the portability, compactness, is the need of an hour. A balance between the use of disposables and re-usable requires an assessment of patient safety and the effectiveness of the product, the available facilities, and cost. Moreover, disposables save time to patients and healthcare professionals and thus reduce the economic burden on hospitals along with the prevention of infection. Home Healthcare is expected to increase due to a hike in the spending capacity of the individuals for a better quality of life. The major drivers for the market include the rising rate of the smoke due to the increase in industrialization in developing nations, hike in the prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorders. Mounting demand for better-quality, portable, and compact respiratory care devices, rising demand for disposables are expected to fuel the market growth. The escalation in the geriatric population having the complications in respiration, rise in tobacco users, have significantly increased the occurrence of the respiratory disorders, which is directly owing to the demand of the disposables. According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 1.5 million more current youth e-cigarette users in 2020 than 2017. However, factors such as waste management, complications of airway management, difficult intubation, high failure rate of emergency cannula cricothyroidotomy, deaths due to aspiration and high prices are the factors which can impede market growth.
The global Respiratory Disposables market is expected to register significant growth throughout the forecast period. The pharmaceutical & healthcare sector has register significant revenue growth over the recent past. Technological advancements in the healthcare and medical sector, availability of latest tools and techniques, increasing investments in the healthcare sector and improving healthcare infrastructure are key factors boosting market growth. In addition, rising funds by several public and private sectors, high adoption of POC diagnosis and home care settings, is further fueling market growth.
The current pandemic has been very challenging for all industries including the healthcare and pharma sector. Shortage of medicines, vaccines and others healthcare facilities is expected to open lucrative growth opportunities for market players in going ahead.
Competitive Landscape:
The report offers detailed information about recent activities by market players, their market position, financial status, global standing, services and product portfolio along with license agreement. These key players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and joint ventures to gain robust footing in the market. These players are also investing in research and development activities to come up with enhanced materials and products.
Further key findings from the report suggest
According to World Health Organization, 334 million people suffer from asthma, the most common chronic disease of childhood affecting 14% of all children globally, which is a key driver of the respiratory disposables demand in this market.
In November 2020, FDA approved new formulation of Primatene Mist. Stringent regulations result in rise in development costs and potential sales loss due to delays in product launch, thus restraining the Respiratory disposables market.
Regulatory Guidelines being strict due to the increase in the production of low-quality or the products which fails to be of better quality standards is brought in front of the regulatory authorities, to ensure the safety of the patients. FDA rejected another application for Primatene Mist IN 2020. The increase in the product failures and product recalls is expected to hinder the growth of the market.
Costly devices and amplified sophistication in the application of the devices are the major challenges faced by the respiratory devices market. Each affordability pattern of each patient differ from patient to patient, which would allow lesser penetration of the products in the market.
The masks are not reusable, as the breath contains potential microorganisms having a capacity to spread the infection. These masks are made of certain polymer which isn’t easily decomposed, hence would clog the drains, if proper waste management is not carried out. This is expected to be the challenge for the Disposable Respiratory Accessories to grow.
The pollution is the major issue, which is causing the Respiratory Disorders, the control of which currently is not carried out by the human, due to which the individual experiencing the diseased state increase will become unstoppable.
The population of the patients experiencing the Asthma is forecasted to grow in the coming years because of the deprivation of the awareness regarding the pollution that is evolved while burning the wastes. The management of which is the need of the hour, but the ignorance of the human is leading to its own destruction.
The major companies that are the key players in this market are Medtronic plc (Ireland), Masimo Corporation (US), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited (New Zealand), Chart Industries (US), Invacare Corporation (US), Drager AG (Germany), Getinge AB (Sweden), Air Liquide (France), Hamilton Medical AG (Switzerland), and Smiths Medical.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Respiratory Disposables on the basis of product, indication, end-use and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2020–2028)
Masks
Nasal Masks
Full- face Masks
Oral Masks
Disposable Resuscitators
Breathing Circuits
Tubes
Filters
Inhalers
Indication (Revenue in Million USD; 2020–2028)
Infectious Disease
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
Asthma
Lung Cancer
Tuberculosis
Others
End-Use (Revenue in Million USD; 2020–2028)
Hospitals
Home Care Locations
Ambulatory Care Centers
Key Regional Markets:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Key findings in the report:
Information about key trends, technological developments, growing focus on drug discovery and investments in research and development activities
Detailed insights about manufactures, product portfolios, pricing analysis and financial pricing
Technological developments and detailed analysis in the volatile competitive landscape.
New strategies adopted by new and emerging market players
Estimation about manufactures, sales and import and export dynamics
