Nootropics Market Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2028
Increasing demand for brain boosting drugs, improved awareness regarding mental illnessesNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global nootropics market was valued at USD 2,551.8 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 6,690.6 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 12.7%. Nootropics are compounds that enhance the cognitive performance of an individual. These substance, also known as smart drugs, are a class of ingredients which can boost the memory, enhance creativity levels, decision making capabilities and improve brain performance. Nootropics medication are of two types, prescription and nonprescription. Prescription medication gives stimulant effects, counteracting the symptoms of medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Alzheimer's disease, or narcolepsy while nonprescription medications are used to boost mental performance due to their cholinergic mechanisms.
The market for these substances is anticipated to get augmented by factors such as the increasing demand for brain boosters owing to the competitive work environment across various domains, rising demand from the sports industry for brain and improved decision making, and the growing awareness regarding mental illnesses. However, the side effects associated with regular consumption of these pills, lack of awareness among consumers regarding these products, addiction to the drug and hesitation among people to visit psychiatrists or neurologists in emerging countries would impede the growth of this market.
With the increasing number of nootropic consumers, more recently, the drug modafinil (brand name: Provigil) has become the brain-booster of choice. Modafinil is intended to improve wakefulness in people with narcolepsy, obstructive sleep apnea, or work condition change according to the FDA. But when people take it without these factors, it has been related to changes in alertness, strength, decision-making and concentration. Other leading pharmaceutical companies in this domain are focused on bringing new products in the market with multiple functions. For instance, Neurohacker Collective, the human optimization company, launched the first liquid nootropic, Qualia Nootropic Energy Shot, claimed to improve brain energy levels.
North America holds the highest market share in this industry with the highest number of nootropics consumers in the region. A large percentage of adult population in this region consumes multi-vitamin tablets for improving functional abilities. Moreover, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has classified the nonprescription product as Generally Regarded as Safe (GRAS).
Market Dynamics:
Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.
Surging demands and transition to patient-centric care delivery across geographies will change pharma and healthcare market trends through 2028.
Competitive Outlook:
The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry such as incorporation of IoT and Machine Learning to enhance efficiency of medical products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to unmet medical needs.
This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• The application type segment is dominated by the memory enhancement type nootropics owing to the challenging work environment demanding potential employees. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.7 % during the forecast period.
• HVMN, a U.S. based manufacturer and seller of ketone associated products launched HVMN Ketone at the beginning of 2020, which is claimed to enhance both physical and cognitive performance.
• In recent years, consumer have shifted to organic nootropics as well such as coffee, matcha tea, green tea, kucha tea, spinach, beets, peanuts, eggs, liver, brahmi, arctic root, turmeric, ginseng, pine bark, and fish oil.
• According to the American Exercise Council (ACE), around 50% of the consumers in the U.S. prefer to buy natural ingredient products. The growth in vegan population is expected to drive demand for natural products in developed regions such as Europe and North America.
• Manufacturers for Nootropics are focused on natural ingredients to satisfy the growing demand. For instance, Gaia Herbs launched a new product in April 2019 called Bacopa a vegan supplement made using natural ingredient. It contains lemon balm, saffron and spearmint.
• North America remains the key revenue generating geographical segment in this market. The geographical segment accounted for USD 740.1 million in 2020. Availability presence of key market players in the region, rising focus on precision medicine, and rising awareness about nootropics applications, are among the key factors driving the market growth for Nootropics in this region
• The global Nootropics market is highly fragmented with major players like Accelerated Intelligence Inc., AlternaScript; HVMN, Onnit Labs, Inc., Peak Nootropics, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Purelife bioscience Co., Ltd., United Pharmacies, SupNootropic bio co., Ltd., and Powder City collectively constituting a competitive market.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Nootropics market on the basis of drugs type, application, distribution channel and region:
Drug Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2020–2028)
• Prescription Nootropics
o Modafinil (Provigil)
o Adderall
o Methylphenidate (Ritalin)
o Memantine (Axura)
• OTC Nootropics
o Ginkgo Biloba
o Panax Ginseng
o Rhodiola Rosea
o Nicotine
o Caffeine
o Racetams
Piracetam
Pramiracetam
Phenylpiracetam
Aniracetam
o L-theanine
o CDP-choline
o Creatine monohydrate
o Bacopa monnieri
o Noopept
o Omega-3 fatty acids
Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2020–2028)
• Memory Enhancement
• Mood & Depression
• Attention & Focus
• Longevity & Anti-aging
• Sleep & Recovery
• Anxiety
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2020–2028)
• Offline
• Online
Regional Analysis covers:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
