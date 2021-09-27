T-Cell Therapy Market To Reach USD 18.37 Billion By 2028 With CAGR of 18.7% | Reports and Data
Reports And Data
Increasing demand for the t-cell therapy in hematologic malignancies treatment coupled with high investments in R&DNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global T-Cell Therapy Market is forecast to reach USD 18.37 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The T-cell therapy involves isolating the T-cells from the body and equipping them with new T-cell receptors; once the T-cells are activated and expanded, they are infused back into the body to fight off the cancerous cells. In the most common form of T-cell therapy, T-cells are hijacked from the body and the natural functions of those t-cells are augmented in the laboratory to steer them towards the tumorous or the cancerous cells particularly. The Global T-Cell Therapy market is growing at a substantial pace as the number of cancerous diseases and the implementation of T-cell therapeutic immunity system are drastically being propelled. An increased awareness about healthcare & wellness, changing disease patterns, government supports, and escalating volumes of implementation of the T-Cell therapies in various cancer research centers is expected to accelerate the further rapid growth of this market.
The North American market is expected to retain its domination in the global market, owing to its adoption of advanced research & development for cancer immunotherapy, coupled with the increasing extensive demand for t-cell adoptive immunotherapy in the oncology departments in all the hospitals and cancer research centers. Asia Pacific, with its elevated advancement in the healthcare industry and escalating volumes of patients with cancers in China, and India, is likely to achieve a significant market share. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets, while the United States and the United Kingdom hold some of the most prominent players in the market.
The global T-Cell Therapy market is expected to register significant growth throughout the forecast period. The pharmaceutical & healthcare sector has register significant revenue growth over the recent past. Technological advancements in the healthcare and medical sector, availability of latest tools and techniques, increasing investments in the healthcare sector and improving healthcare infrastructure are key factors boosting market growth. In addition, rising funds by several public and private sectors, high adoption of POC diagnosis and home care settings, is further fueling market growth.
The current pandemic has been very challenging for all industries including the healthcare and pharma sector. Shortage of medicines, vaccines and others healthcare facilities is expected to open lucrative growth opportunities for market players in going ahead.
Competitive Landscape:
The report offers detailed information about recent activities by market players, their market position, financial status, global standing, services and product portfolio along with license agreement. These key players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and joint ventures to gain robust footing in the market. These players are also investing in research and development activities to come up with enhanced materials and products.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Chimeric Antigen Receptors (CAR) T-cell therapy is a type of adoptive cell immunotherapy that uses specially altered CAR T-cells to fight cancer cells. Certain amount of T-cells are collected and boosted with the special chimeric antigen receptors structures and then re-infused into the body to fight off the tumor or cancerous cells. CAR T-cells are highly effective for blood cancers. CAR T-cell therapy is growing at a CAGR of 15.7% throughout the forecast period.
• Ambulatory centers & clinical healthcare facilities are focused on providing immediate therapeutic care and releasing the patients right after the therapy. The ambulatory centers have a more convenient outpatient procedure alternative to the hospital based inpatient systems, maintaining a strong track record of quality care. Clinics & ambulatory centers, incorporating all the required and modern t-cell therapeutic techniques & oncologists, are expected to grow fastest at a rate of 13.2% throughout the forecast period.
• The hospitals around the world have been incorporating the t-cell therapeutic systems for cancers in all the oncology departments. Owing to the highest number of patient counts coupled with a handful amount of investment in the research & development in immune-oncology, the hospitals sub-segment is expected to retain its domination with a market share of 49.8% by 2028, and the CAGR is forecasted to be 15.0% during the period 2019 – 2028.
• Key participants include Gilead Sciences, Inc., Sorrento Therapeutics, Fate Therapeutics Inc., Novartis International AG, AbbVie Inc., Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC, Bluebird Bio, TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc., Pfizer Inc., and DiaCarta, Inc., among others.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global T-Cell Therapy market on the basis of type, type of therapy, end-users, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
• Hematologic Malignancies
• Solid Tumors
Type of Imaging Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
• CAR T Cell Therapy
• TCR Therapy
• TIL Therapy
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
• Hospitals
• Clinics & Ambulatory Centers
• Cancer Research Institutes
• Others
Key Regional Markets:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
Key findings in the report:
• Information about key trends, technological developments, growing focus on drug discovery and investments in research and development activities
• Detailed insights about manufactures, product portfolios, pricing analysis and financial pricing
• Technological developments and detailed analysis in the volatile competitive landscape.
• New strategies adopted by new and emerging market players
• Estimation about manufactures, sales and import and export dynamics
Thank you for reading the research report on global T-Cell Therapy market. Kindly contact us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer the best suited report as per your requirement.
