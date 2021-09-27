Dr. Carlos Ayala Celebrates New Position with Prestigious South Texas Medical Society

Board-certified ENT appointed President of the South Texas Society of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

I’m honored to have been selected for this position. Having practiced medicine for more than 20 years, I’m proud to have been recognized with this privilege.” — Dr. Carlos Ayala

MCALLEN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday, August 24, board-certified ENT and facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon, Dr. Carlos Ayala, announced he has been appointed the esteemed position of President of the South Texas Society of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

Upon receiving this honor, Dr. Ayala spoke with communications specialists saying “I’m honored to have been selected for this position. Having practiced medicine for more than 20 years, I’m proud to have been recognized with this privilege.” Ayala went on to say “I’m excited to see the advancements my peers and I can create for facial plastic and reconstructive surgery in South Texas."

Dr. Ayala started his own private facial plastic and reconstructive surgery practice, Ayala ENT & Facial Plastic Surgery, in 2013. Over the past 15 years of his career, Dr. Ayala has been named one of the Top 10 Plastic & Cosmetic Surgeons by Plastic Surgery Practice Magazine and has dedicated his time to aiding wounded war veterans in need. With more than 1,000 five-star online reviews and holding status as one of Castle Connolly’s Top Doctors since 2017, he has gained a well-deserved reputation for being a trusted, high-quality medical professional.

To propel the Society into future innovations, Dr. Ayala plans to:

• Discuss with members in regular meetings how to further enhance the efficiency, safety, and comfort of facial plastic and reconstructive surgical procedures.

• Meet with members on a regular basis to discuss ways in which medical professionals can better educate their patients prior to surgery.

About Ayala ENT & Facial Plastic Surgery: Board-certified ENT and facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Carlos Ayala, opened his practice in 2013. Dr. Ayala and his expert medical team use a combination of aesthetic and functional expertise to improve the form and function of the face and nose. Dr. Ayala helps patients understand the benefits, risks, and limitations of each procedure, ensuring that each individual makes informed decisions about their care.

About South Texas Society of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery: This prestigious organization is comprised of a group of highly trained and celebrated facial plastic surgeons that meet regularly to discuss ways to improve facial plastic surgery care in South Texas. This organization includes various skilled surgeons from Houston, Austin, San Antonio, and the Rio Grande Valley.

###