Global Home Beer Brewing Machine Market to reach $25.4 million by 2030: Allied Market Research

/EIN News/ -- portland, OR, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global home beer brewing machine market generated $19.1 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $25.4 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key investment pockets, top segments, value chain, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

However, presence of counterfeit products hinders the market growth. On the other hand, product innovations and rapid rise of online retail platforms present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The demand for home beer brewing machines increased during the Covid-19 pandemic as the governments in many countries issued an order to close the liquor shops, bars, and restaurants during the lockdown. This encouraged beer lovers and consumers to brew beer at home.

However, the manufacturing activities of beer brewing machines were halted due to lockdown. The supply chain disruptions occurred, which resulted in demand-supply gap.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global home beer brewing machine market based on product type, mechanism, distribution channel, and region.

Based on product type, the mini brewer segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, holding more than three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to continue its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the full-size brewer segment is estimated to register the largest CAGR of 3.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on distribution channel, the offline channel segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than four-fifths of the global home beer brewing machine market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the online channel segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the total share, and is estimated to continue its lead in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global home beer brewing machine market analyzed in the research include BEERMKR, LG Electronics, BrewArt, Northern Brewer, LLC, MiniBrew B.V., Shandong Zunhuang Brewing Equipment Co., Ltd., PicoBrew, Inc., Spike Brewing, LLC, Speidel Tank- und Behälterbau GmbH, and WilliamsWarn.

