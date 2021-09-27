Jesse Ancira III Talks About the Power of Actionable Marketing Strategies

Jesse Ancira III, CEO at Fecundity Consulting and CMO at Ancira Salsa, was interviewed on Mission Matters Business Podcast by Adam Torres.

/EIN News/ -- Beverly Hills, CA , Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After obtaining his master’s degree in public administration from Texas State University, Jesse Ancira III worked in the public sector as a policy analyst and legislative liaison before lending his expertise to the hemp/cannabis and consumer packaged goods industries.

In 2020, while serving as the CMO of Ancira Salsa, he also started his own consulting agency to help business owners cut through the noise, overcome “analysis paralysis” and execute smart, actionable marketing strategies for their brands.

Tell us about Fecundity Consulting.

“The name Fecundity is related to fruitfulness,” Ancira says, “meaning to give birth to ideas in a marketplace.” The consultancy, he explains, helps entrepreneurs, consultants and freelancers grow their businesses with scalable marketing strategies.

Soon to be launched in January 2022, Fecundity is building out a course module that melds the consulting process with an actionable dose of education. “The course will have submissions, audits, and feedback,” he says. Offered in tandem with consulting services, the module will offer touchpoints for the client to build upon. “The purpose of that program is to help marketers get ready to scale,” he explains.

It includes nine introductory courses in organic Facebook strategy, native marketing, event marketing strategy, website strategy, sponsorship strategy, SMS affiliate marketing, and Jesse’s favorite topics: digital and physical product design, packaging and labeling.

“When clients are ready to talk to big buyers, big brokers, big distributors, they don't want to be caught off-guard,” Ancira says when asked about the module’s value proposition, explaining that it prepares clients to truly sell their products at scale.

Tell us about Ancira Salsa.

Ancira’s family began selling his grandparents’ salsa at local trade shows and farmers’ markets in Taylor, Texas in the late ‘90s, just as a hobby. The salsa had sauce, so to speak, winning awards along the way. In recent years, Ancira’s father established a formal LLC and brought Jesse onboard to lead its marketing. From its launch in 2019 with no website, no Facebook page and no internet presence, the brand is now carried by 20 stores, fueled by positive customer reviews and good old-fashioned hard work. Once the family could no longer keep up with demand, they scaled up to meet it with co-packers and, eventually, a fulfillment center in Austin.

As Ancira explains, when people order products from a retailer’s website, those orders are generally processed by a warehouse fulfillment team, which then sends the products out to the customers. Ancira Salsa’s use of a fulfillment center has helped it continue to grow as its demand rises, and in the near future, the brand aims to expand its list of stockists to include big-box chains near you.

To learn more about Ancira and his businesses, visit https://fecundityconsulting.com/ and https://ancirasalsa.com/.

