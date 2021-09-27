Upcoming Trends in Military Embedded System Market by 2030
[230 Pages Report] Military Embedded System Market by Product Type, Architecture, Application, and Technology: Global Opportunity Analysis, Forecast, 2020–2030.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global military embedded systems market is experiencing a significant growth due to custom military system requirements. Military embedded system is a combination of computer hardware & software with dedicated application. Embedded systems are computer system consisting of components such as memory, processor, and input/output peripherals that can function as standalone system or function with a larger system. Further, military-embedded systems are an open architecture hardware used for military electronic applications. Embedded systems are microcontroller-based system to perform a specific task, unlike a general-purpose computer made for multi-task. Military embedded systems are used in communication equipment, command & control system, data storage devices, and military computers among others.
Companies covered in this report military embedded system market are Xilinx Inc., General Micro Systems, BAE Systems, Intel Corporation, Kontron AG, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Radisys Corporation, Telephonics Corporation, Microsemi Corporation, and Abaco Systems.
COVID-19 scenario analysis:
• Embedded system manufacturers are forced to halt production operations due government-imposed lockdown in the wake of COVID-19.
• Military system designers are facing short-term operational issues due to supply chain disruption caused by the government initiatives to slow the spread of COVID-19.
• Research & development in processor manufacturing industry has been adversely affected due to the lack of necessary international workforce, owing to the travel bans imposed by the governments globally to control the COVID-19 outbreak.
• Embedded systems manufacturers are witnessing decline in demand for custom or standard hardware system, since the governments as well as consumers are focused on supply of essentials such as food and safety equipment owing to COVID-19 pandemic.
Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis
Surge in usage of multi-core technology, increase in demand for commercial off the shelf hardware, and rise in adoption of electronic warfare system are some of the factors that drive the global military embedded systems market. However, high cost of military embedded systems hinders the market growth. On the contrarily, cloud computing, network-centric warfare system, and wireless technologies present new pathways in the industry.
The global military embedded systems market trends are as follows:
Surge in usage of multi-core technology
Embedded system designed for electronic warfare system requires a lot of signal processing capacity. Hence, defense system integrators are utilizing high performance embedded computing (HPEC) technologies such as multi-core to solve signal processing bottleneck. Further, system designers use tens & hundreds of processor cores linked with high speed & low latency data links to enable quick data capture and processing. In addition, multi-core technology helps designers to adapt to future hardware needs and meet tight budget constraints. Such extensive use of multi-core technology in electronic warfare system is expected to boost the global military embedded system market.
Rise in adoption of electronic warfare system
Electronic warfare utilizes radar, radio, and infrared to attack enemy or impede enemy assault. Recently, in 2019, US Naval Research Laboratory awarded a contract of 24 million USD to Abaco Systems Inc. (open architecture & electronic system manufacturing company headquartered in Alabama, US) for development of high-performance embedded system for electronic warfare. Electronic warfare embedded system will provide electronic jamming capabilities. Such R&D of embedded computer system to gain electronic warfare abilities will drive the global military embedded system market.
Key benefits of the report:
• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global military embedded systems industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global military embedded systems market share.
• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global military embedded systems market growth scenario.
• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.
• The report provides a detailed global military embedded systems market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.
Questions answered in the military embedded systems market research report:
• Which are the leading market players active in the military embedded systems market?
• What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?
• What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?
• What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?
