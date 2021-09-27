USA Blockchain Enabled Record Issuing Platform Market- Robust innovation in the space of digital records/certificate issuance will provide a unified solution for the disintegrated identification & credential management system: Ken Research

The report discusses the creation & feasibility study of a blockchain-enabled records/certificate issuing platform that can utilize the immutable nature of the blockchain technology to securely issue records & certificates. The platform could be a real disruptor in the traditional field as it eliminates various costs like printing, admin, logistics & more. The report further discusses the use of case scenarios in the public & private sector, competition analysis of current players in the industry & end-user perception via survey analysis.

Blockchain aiding in the new Paradigm Shift

Blockchain's influence will affect all aspects of our life in the coming years, including how we work, purchase goods, record data, travel, do business & everything. Simply put, blockchain involves recording information in a way that creates trust in the data recorded at no extra cost. Blockchain is proof that you own something in a immutable digital format, whether it is a Bitcoin or your personal health records or any intellectual or physical property. Blockchain proves you are the owner of whatever digital information you have on the distributed, decentralized public ledger & any malicious attempt to change or temper that information can be stopped or monitored.

Blockchain for Tamperproof & Integrity driven documents

The technology of blockchain helps in embedding authentication into the document itself and using a closed loop tracking system to protect against tampering or modification without the knowledge of the issuing party so that the information can be misused or used for illegal purposes. It adds a layer of code called a block to the process, which is a sequence of unique letters and numbers protected by a highly secure form of encryption called public key. The use of public key encryption is important because it enables the owner of the information to control it without giving up any other information & a decentralized system of record keeping can be enabled.

Movement towards eco friendly & paper less world of records management

Forward-thinking organizations across every industry/sector are looking to use blockchain technology to combat fraud, mitigate risk and relieve administrative burdens associated with exchanging information and content; in addition, it also helps in providing digital prints of records & certificates while reducing redundant costs & a need to issue physical certificates. This furthermore helps in reducing dependence on paper as a primary raw material for issuing records & helps in providing a sustainable source of data management & issuance.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication " USA Blockchain Enabled Record Issuing Platform Market " observed that the there is a vast opportunity to disrupt the traditional record Issuing space. The report discuss the creation & feasibility study of a blockchain enabled records/certificate issuing platform which can utilize the immutable nature of the blockchain technology to securely issue records & certificates. The platform could be a real disruptor in the traditional field as it eliminates various costs like printing, admin, logistics & more. The report further discusses use case scenarios in public & private sector, competition analysis of current players in the industry & end user perception via survey analysis.

Key Segments Covered (Use Case Analysis):- Public Sector Permits & Licenses User Identification Vital Documents Legal Records Private Sector BFSI Education Healthcare Business Services Manufacturing & Retail Entertainment & Hospitality Telecom Energy

Key Target Audience:- Hardware Technology Manufacturers Software Technology Manufacturers Cloud Storage Providing Enterprises Public Institutions (Engaged in Issuance of Records) Online Education Providers (Ed-Tech Companies) IT Enterprises BFSI Enterprises Healthcare Enterprises Universities & Schools Hospitality & Entertainment Enterprises Blockchain Industry Associations Legal Service Providers Manufacturing Enterprises International Retail & maritime Shipment Providers Blockchain Technology Softwares Providers Engineering Service Providers

Time Period Captured in the Report:- Historical Period: FY'2014-FY'2020 Forecast Period: FY'2020-FY'2025

Companies Mentioned:- Blockchain Enabled Record/Certificates Issuing Companies Smart Certificate CloudCerts Blockeducate Block.Co Certy Certify Others include Blockcerts, Verisas & more

Key Topics Covered in the Report:- Analysis of Enterprise IT Infrastructure in USA IT Expenditure – Macro Overview IT Expenditure Breakdown Major Focus in IT Infrastructure Expenditure New Technology Trends which are expected to have the Biggest Impact Blockchain Technology Growth & Current Infrastructure Lifecycle of Blockchain Current Adoption of Blockchain Infrastructure End User Perspective towards Blockchain End User Analysis of Blockchain Enabled Record Issuing Platform Public Sector Analysis & Use Cases Private Sector Analysis & Use Cases Competition Analysis of Current Blockchain Enabled Record Issuing Platform covering Overview, API Analysis, Pricing Analysis, Platform Analysis Perception based Survey analysis of USA based Enterprises Awareness of Blockchain & Security Needs Security a Priority for Entities Utilizing Digital Solutions Influencing Factors for Decision Makers Gap Analysis in Current Secured Digital Solutions Analysis of Current Digital Platform Usage Major Benefits Availed from Adoption of Secured Digital Solutions Analysis of Entities Utilizing Physical & Unsecured Methods Analysis of Problems associated with Physical & Unsecured Issuance Adoption of a blockchain enabled record issuing platform Mass Adoption of Blockchain enabled record issuing platform Dependent on Customized Features Subscription Model Analysis Availability of Customized Solutions Product Strategies & Overview Feasibility Study of a blockchain enabled record issuing platform Exhaustive Industry basis Use Case Analysis Analysis of Product Features & Offerings Product Promotion & Assessment of Target Audience Pricing & Subscription Analysis USA Blockchain Market USA CloudCerts Blockchain Market Share USA Blockeducate Blockchain Market Sales Certify Blockchain Market Share Digital Record Issuing Platform Blockchain based Digital Certificate Blockchain Certificate Wallet Enterprise Level Blockchain Transparent Record Issuing Platform Automatic Validity Checker Software White Label Blockchain Product Blockchain Enabled SaaS Product Subscription Plans Model Blockchain USA Document Issuing Authority BFSI Document Issuance Platform Healthcare Document Issuance Platform USA SaaS Platform Market USA Blockchain Enterprise Infrastructure



Contact Us:

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications, Ken Research

Support@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

