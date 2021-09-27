Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market Type of Surgery, and Top Companies Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market research analysis and data lend a hand to businesses for the planning of production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing strategies. The company profiles of all the chief and dominating market players and brands who are taking steps such as product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions are mentioned in the report. The Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market report includes the systematic investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. The Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market report provides the supreme base for the competitor analysis, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.
The global minimally invasive surgical instruments market is projected to reach USD 28.9 billion by 2026 from USD 20.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.
Company profiles covered in this Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market report can be quite useful for making any revenue, import, export, and consumption-related decisions for the business. Moreover, this market report includes momentous data, current market trends, market environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress in the related industry. A study on market overview is conducted by considering market drivers, market restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the Medical Devices industry. This market research report also provides an analytical measurement of the main challenges faced by the business currently and in the upcoming years. Analysis and estimation of important industry trends, market size, and market share are also mentioned in the Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market report.
Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:
Medtronic plc (Ireland)
Johnson & Johnson (US)
Stryker Corporation (US)
Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (US)
Boston Scientific Corporation (US)
B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
CONMED Corporation (US)
Smith & Nephew plc (UK)
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US)
Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)
The Cooper Companies Inc. (US)
HOYA Corporation (Japan)
Surgical Innovations Group plc (UK)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan)
KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG (Germany)
Applied Medical Resources Corporation (US)
KLS Martin Group (Germany)
Scanlan International, Inc. (US)
Wexler Surgical (US)
STRAUSS SURGICAL (US)
AMNOTEC International Medical GmbH (Germany)
EndoMed Systems GmbH (Germany)
TROKAMED GmbH (Germany)
Surgical Holdings (UK)
The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:
By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 30%,and Tier 3 -30%
By Designation: C-level - 27%, D-level - 18%, and Others - 55%
By Region: North America -51%, Europe - 21%, Asia Pacific - 18%, Latin America – 6%, and the Middle East & Africa – 4%
Market growth is driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of advanced robotics in ASCs, the increasing number of surgical procedures worldwide, and the advantages of MIS over open surgical techniques. On the other hand, the high degree of market consolidation among market players and the requirement of high capital investments are the major factors hampering the growth of this market.
“The electrosurgical & electrocautery instruments segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the minimally invasive surgical instruments market, by product, during the forecast period”
The minimally invasive surgical instruments market is segmented into handheld instruments, inflation devices, surgical scopes, cutting instruments, guiding devices, electrosurgical & electrocautery instruments, and other instruments based on product.
“Hospitals and specialty clinics segment accounted for the highest CAGR”
Based on end-users, the minimally invasive surgical instruments market is segmented into hospitals and specialty clinics and ambulatory surgery centers.
“Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region minimally invasive surgical instruments market”.
The global minimally invasive surgical instruments market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing healthcare spending, increasing government efforts to increase awareness about early disease detection, growing per capita income, expansion of private-sector hospitals to rural areas in various APAC countries, the rising geriatric population in several APAC countries (coupled with the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders), and the presence of high-growth markets in the region. The low labor costs and the favorable regulatory environment in this region are also expected to propel market growth.
Key Benefits of Buying the Report:
The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall minimally invasive surgical instruments market and its sub-segments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market's pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
This Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market research report is sure to help businesses the informed and better decisions thereby managing the marketing of goods and services. This market report provides CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2021-2026 for the market. For better decisions, more revenue generation, and profitable business, the Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market document is the key. The collected data of this report is checked and validated by the market experts for the readers and end-users. This data can be used to effectively make decisions about business strategies to achieve maximum return on investment (ROI).
Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market Table of Contents:
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives Of The Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.2.1 Inclusions & Exclusions Of The Study
1.2.2 Markets Covered
Figure 1 Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market Segmentation
1.2.3 Years Considered For The Study
1.3 Currency
1.4 Limitations
1.5 Stakeholders
1.6 Summary Of Changes
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.2 Research Approach
Figure 2 Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market: Research Design
2.2.1 Secondary Data
2.2.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources
2.2.2 Primary Data
2.2.2.1 Primary Sources
2.2.2.2 Key Data From Primary Sources
2.2.2.3 Key Industry Insights
2.2.2.4 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews
Figure 3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: Supply-Side And Demand-Side Participants (Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market)
Figure 4 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: By Company Type, Designation, And Region
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.3.1.1 Approach 1: Company Revenue Estimation Approach
Figure 5 Bottom-Up Approach: Company Revenue Estimation Approach
2.3.1.2 Approach 2: Presentations Of Companies And Primary Interviews
2.3.1.3 Growth Forecast
2.3.1.4 Cagr Projections
Figure 6 Cagr Projections: Supply-Side Analysis
2.3.2 Top-Down Approach
Figure 7 Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market: Top-Down Approach
2.4 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation
Figure 8 Data Triangulation Methodology
2.5 Market Share
2.6 Assumptions For The Study
2.7 Limitations
2.8 Risk Assessment
2.8.1 Risk Assessment: Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market
2.9 Growth Rate Assumptions
2.10 Covid-19 Health Assessment
2.11 Covid-19 Economic Assessment
2.12 Assessment Of The Impact Of Covid-19 On The Economic Scenario
Figure 9 Criteria Impacting The Global Economy
Figure 10 Recovery Scenario Of The Global Economy
2.13 Assessment Of The Impact Of Covid-19 On The Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market
3 Executive Summary
Figure 11 Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market, By Product, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)
Figure 12 Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market, By Type Of Surgery, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)
Figure 13 Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market, By End User, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)
Figure 14 Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market, By Region, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market, By Product
7 Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market, By Type Of Surgery
8 Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market, By End User
9 Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market, By Region
10 Competitive Landscape
11 Company Profiles
