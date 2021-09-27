Classic Car Community Comes Together to Help One of Their Own

/EIN News/ -- Gateway Classic Cars of Detroit is hosting a special event fundraiser and car cruise for Kenneth Toth, a victim of fraud.



Gateway Classic Cars of Detroit – Where Dreams Are Driven #dreamsdriven

DETROIT, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenneth Toth has deep roots in the classic car community. He belongs to three car clubs: Crown Victoria Association (CVA) (joined in 1996), Ford & Mercury Restorers Club of America, and United Street Machines Association (in Clawson MI). He has been actively involved and has won a multitude of awards and recognition over the years.

Gateway Classic Cars is hosting a special event fundraiser for Kenneth Toth, a victim of fraud.

Please join us for a fun car cruise , fundraiser, and gathering at our Detroit showroom on Thursday, September 30th from 3-7:30pm.

Ken explains, “I have to sell these cars because it took all the savings I had. My life savings from retirement. I have nothing left.”

It began in 2019 when Ken thought he was investing in a California company regarding Ford Motor Company engines. More specifically, these would be a newer Jack Roush engine. It is well known that Roush equips the vehicle with high-performance engines in the Mustangs, then charges a premium for the car. Therefore, investing what ended up being $200K did not seem out of line.

The only issue is it was all fiction. It was a complete misrepresentation and had absolutely nothing to do with Roush engines or the company. In January of this year Ken filed a police report. Soon after, the FBI called Ken into their offices. They placed five pictures in front of him and asked if he could recognize any of the people. It took Ken hardly a second to name Lisa White. This is when Ken was told her real name was Tammy Taylor, and she has done this to others.

Hence, Ken sold his custom 1949 Mercury to MotorCity Casino of Detroit and brought his other classics to Gateway Classic Cars to sell. A Dazzling Purple/White 1955 Crown Victoria he has had since 2000 when purchased at the Woodward Dream Cruise auction. The car has had many write-ups in magazines like the front cover of Cruisin Times, and the front cover of Michigan MOTOR Magazine. This 55 Ford Crown Victoria also represented Ford World HQ on their 100th anniversary. The award winning car was pictured in front of the world headquarters and Bill Ford Jr. still has a picture of Ken’s 55 Ford Crown Victoria in his office.

Ken found his 1949 Ford Custom Coupe in a used car lot. It too has turned some heads and in 2008 Cruise News Magazine showcased his Custom Coupe on their front cover while at the Woodward Dream Cruise.

Ken reached out to Gateway Classic Cars remembering us from our monthly Caffeine & Chrome events. This event is like a classic car show or a car cruise on the last Saturday of every month where clubs, collectors, and enthusiast gather at Gateway’s showroom. He had been to a half a dozen or so over the years and he has visited the Detroit showroom too in the past to check out the ever changing the inventory on hand.

Ken explains, “I have to sell these cars because it took all the savings I had. My life savings from retirement. I have nothing left.”

For those unable to attend the festivities but would still like to contribute, please visit the GoFundMe page here .

Fundraising Event Details:

Car Cruise

Date: Thursday, September 30th

Time: 3pm – 7:30pm

Location: Gateway Classic Cars of Detroit – 15000 Commerce Drive N, Dearborn, MI 48120

Phone: 313-986-4883

Kimberly Althage - 618-589-9984 - kim.althage@gatewayclassiccars.com