Smart Airport Market Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2026

Reports And Data

The global Smart Airport Market was valued at USD 12.5 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 28.0 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 10.0%.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATE, September 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global smart airport market was valued at USD 12.5 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 28.0 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 10.0%.Smart airport market highlights the growth and transformation of conventional airport to a intelligent transport hub. Airports are not just a boarding and travelling hub for passengers now, it has become more of a transport hub. The different innovations in technology and its applications in the smart airport market have transformed the conventional airports into smart and intelligent transportation hubs. These airports now have commercial spaces, transportation hubs, shopping centers, recreational spots, and other hospitality elements that attract tourists and travellers around the globe. The use of BYOD and IoT generate massive data that is collected from different touch points and processed to turn into actionable insights is a driving factor for the smart airport market.Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1861 These intelligent transport hubs are generating huge revenue and attracting massive public and private investments that are contributing to the economic growth of the country. With increasing number of passengers yearly the airports are implementing various solutions to handle operations, maintained, air traffic control, communications, security, and many more. Use of emerging technologies such as IoT, automation, big data, robots, AI and virtual reality has now become a part of the ecosystem that assist in day to day operations, along with integrated data collection from numerous touch points and devices and creating better real-time communications channels.To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/smart-airport-market Further key findings from the report suggest:The smart airport markets fastest growing at a CAGR of 9% in Asia Pacific owing to modernization of conventional infrastructure in developing countries such as India and ChinaCommunication Systems segment is accounted to be the leading segment in smart airport market which is valued at USD 3.0 Billion in 2019, due to the increasing use of connected devices and need for secured communicationsNorth America is the largest region with a share of 35.5% in smart airport market due to the presence of technologically advanced infrastructure and communication technologyTerminal side solutions segment is the fastest growing at a CAGR of 12.5% due to the increasing adoption of Smart Airport solutions for simplifying baggage and terminal operations and reducing human errorsCheck-in systems in the terminal side solutions to have the largest market share in the smart airport market due to the growing number of air travellers and decrease in the air faresThe sustainable energy management segment in the terminal side solutions to have the fastest growth rate owing to the increased focus on green and sustainable future by the regional and government bodiesAir traffic management is accounted for the largest share in the airside solutions due to the need for better air traffic control and management solutions at the airportEurope is expected to account for the 29.1% of the market, rising investments for smart infrastructure, implementing PPP models, government investments and recent innovationsAI based intelligent Airports is the latest innovation in the global Smart Airport Market.Some of the key players are Honeywell Corporation Inc., Collins Aerospace, ITA, Siemens AG, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Raytheon Company, Kiewit, Larsen & Toubro, and Amadeus IT Group SA.Key Reasons to Buy the Report:The Smart Airport market report analyzes the global market consumption rate in terms of value and volume.It comprehensively studies the key segments and sub-segments of the market.The report is presents a detailed study of the intensely competitive landscape of the market.The report offers vital information on the leading industry players, along with their market values, sales volumes, and business growth strategies.Furthermore, the report highlights the strategic developments taking place in the global Smart Airport market during the forecast period, such as expansions, agreements, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches.Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1861 Segments covered in the report:For the purpose of the study, this Reports and Data have segmented the Global Smart Airport Market on the basis of application, end user and the regional outlook:Technology (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)Communication SystemsTraffic ControlPassenger Information SystemCargo & Baggage HandlingSecurity SystemOthersApplication (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)Aeronautical OperationsNon-Aeronautical OperationsSolution (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)Terminal SideBaggage HandlingCheck-In SystemsBuilding OperationsSustainable Energy ManagementAir SideAir Traffic ManagementAircraft MaintenanceAircraft ParkingLandsideVehicle Parking SolutionsSmart Marketing TechniquesSecurityRegional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)North AmericaU.S.CanadaEuropeGermanyUKFranceRest of EuropeAsia PacificJapanChinaIndiaRest of Asia-PacificLatin AmericaBrazilMiddle East and Africa (MEA)Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1861 Table of Content:Chapter 1. Market Synopsis1.1. Market Definition1.2. Research Scope & Premise1.3. Methodology1.4. Market Estimation TechniqueChapter 2. Executive Summary2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics3.1. Smart Airport EcosystemChapter 4. Smart Airport Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis4.1. Industrial Outlook4.2. Market indicators analysis4.3. Market Drivers analysis4.3.1. Increased use of airport self-service technologies4.3.2. Investment rise in agile and intelligent airport concepts4.3.3. Need to replace the conventional infrastructure for economic growth4.4. Market restraints analysis4.4.1. slow growth in infrastructure sector4.4.2. Integration complexity of data gathered from multiple touch points4.5. Technological Insights4.6. Regulatory Framework4.7. ETOP Analysis4.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4.9. Competitive Metric Space Analysis4.10. Price trend Analysis...About us:Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.