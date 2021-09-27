Advanced Aerial Mobility (AAM) Market: Electric Propulsion Type To Grow at 24.8% CAGR During 2025-2035

[246 Pages Research] Advanced aerial mobility (AAM) market to reach $110.02 billion by 2035, at 21.7% CAGR | Autonomous mode to garner at 25% CAGR.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “advanced aerial mobility market by mode of transportation, end-use, and propulsion type: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2025–2035”, the global advanced aerial mobility market is expected to be valued at $16.81 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach $110 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 21.7%.

Europe will be the highest revenue contributor by 2025, followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period, owing to presence of favorable advanced aerial mobility infrastructure and regulations, along with presence of prominent flying cars and cargo drones making companies in the region.

Sample Report with Latest Industry Trends @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12881

Technological and infrastructural developments associated with flying cars and cargo drones and growing demand for advanced aerial mobility solutions, owing to rapid rise in road congestion and vehicular air pollution across the globe are the major factors that are expected to propel growth of the advanced aerial mobility market during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to hold dominating position in the global market and is projected to maintain its significant growth during the forecast period. Proactive government initiatives toward development of flying cars and advancements in flying car technologies are expected to supplement the advanced aerial mobility market in Europe.

To Get Discount, Make Purchase Inquiry @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12881

Key Findings Of The Study

By mode of operation, the autonomous segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.
On the basis of end-use, the passenger segment is projected to lead the global market, in terms of market share by the end of the forecast period.
On the basis of propulsion type, the electric segment is projected to lead the global market, in terms of market share, by the end of the forecast period.
Europe is expected to be grow as a leader in the global advanced aerial mobility market during the forecast period.

Enquire for Customization in Report @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12881

The key players profiled in the report are AeroMobil, Airbus S.A.S., Hyundai Motor Company, Lilium, Matternet, PAL-V International B.V., The Boeing Company, Volocopter GmbH, Flytrex, and Zipline.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Advanced Aerial Mobility (AAM) Market: Electric Propulsion Type To Grow at 24.8% CAGR During 2025-2035

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Sports Medicine Devices Market to Reach $12.73 Billion & Growing at 7.3% CAGR Globally by 2025
Bioprocess Validation Market Size to Gain Traction of $0.41 billion, Growth Opportunities by 2027
X-Ray Detector Market Size to reach $8.87 Billion and Registering a CAGR of 6.4% by 2027
View All Stories From This Author