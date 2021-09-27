Organic Meat Market Size, Share, by Type, Application, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Organic Meat Market

Organic Meat Market by Type (Poultry, Beef, Pork, and Others), Application (Food Services and Retail), Distribution Channel (B2C and B2B)

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Organic meat is produced from the animals which are fed a high-quality, chemical-free diet. Meats sold as organic in most parts of the world are fed with vegetable proteins, fruits, and cereals as well as certain supplements carrying essential vitamins and minerals. Some organic meats also get fish meal. Most of the meats labeled as organic are provided diets which specifically disallow genetically modified feed. Organic meat farmers do not ingest antibiotics in the meats. However, in some cases, organically raised animals get attacked by diseases and may get treated with antibiotics and still can be marketed as organic by law. Organic feed for animals is not equipped with chemical treatments to combat insect pests or plant diseases. This increases the cost of production for these categories of feed and, consequently, the cost of organic meat. However, customers assume that the increased price is worth it, as consumption of organic food helps to minimize exposure to pesticides and inorganic fertilizer.The global organic meat market has experienced a significant growth, and is expected to grow considerably in next few years. Owing to the growing awareness about benefits of non-chemical food, the vegans are turning toward organic alternative of meat.Companies Covered:Swillington Farms, Arcadian Company, Meyer Natural Foods, Perdue Farms, OBE Organic, Verde Farms LLC., Riverford Farmers, Aurelian Supplier Group, Neat Company, Eversfield, Organic Praire.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12931 COVID-19 Scenario AnalysisThe worldwide outbreak of COVID-19 has led to serious implications in all the economic sectors. All over the globe, the pandemic has created medical emergency due to which the demand for food items, hygiene products, and medical product markets have grown. In the COVID-19 scenario, people are more inclined toward consuming safe, reliable and healthy foods. Therefore, COVID-19 has increased the sales of traditional, healthy and staple food items due to which people are avoiding non-vegetarian foods. The frozen non-vegetarian food, fruits & vegetables, eggs, pulses, flour and whole grains have experienced growth in the COVID-19 scenario. However, packaged & processed foods, coffee, pastries, milkshakes, sweets, chocolates, cheese, and other bakery products have experienced a decline in its sale due to which the demand of organic meat in food & beverages has declined. In addition, due to the lockdown, supply chain has been hampered. The companies need to develop such strategies to change the design of their supply chain and production policies or plan in tandem with the changing business environment.Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact AnalysisThe rise in consumer awareness about the harmful effects of synthetic chemical based food is the major factor that drives the growth of organic meat. The chemicals and the pesticides used in the meal for non-organic raised animals cause serious illness such as cancer in human beings who consume the conventional meat of those animals. Therefore, the consumers prefer organic meat as better substitute for the conventional meat food products. Organic meat is almost double in price than the non-organic meat because of its costly production and farming techniques. However, the rise in purchasing power due to the increase in disposable income has given traction to the growth of the organic meat market in developing countries.Rise in consumption of vegetarian foods has restricted the global organic meat market. The rise in trend of plant based food consumption in food & beverages industry due to the adoption of healthy and nutritious food is hindering the market growth.Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Organic Meat Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12931?reqfor=covid The Global Organic Meat Market Trends New Product Launches to Flourish the MarketThe leading players are focused on launching new food products made of organic meat. The trend of including vegetables and fruits in the diet by the consumers , the companies now try to incorporate vegetables and fruits in the organic meat food products so that the demand of their food brand do not get faded away because of this trend. In addition, they are manufacturing ready to eat organic meat dishes which are easy and quick to cook at home. For instance, Perdue Farms declared on June 2019, the launch of a new range of frozen organic chicken meat products that are blended with vegetables. It includes ChickenPlus Nuggets, Tenders, and Patties which are being blended with cauliflower, chickpeas, and plant protein making up a half serving of vegetables. These food products are made up of organic chicken meat that follows Perdue’s standards of 100 percent all-natural ingredients and no antibiotics ever. The chicken plus nuggets is carved into the shape of dinosaur to give it an appealing look for children. For the manufacturing of these plant and organic chicken meat combination dish, the Perdue partnered with The Better Meat Co. to source the plant based ingredients.Key Benefits of the ReportThis study presents the analytical depiction of the global organic meat industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global organic meat market share.The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the growth scenario of the global organic meat market.Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers in the market.The report provides a detailed global organic meat market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12931 Similar Reports:Upcoming Reports:Mycoprotein Meat Substitute Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mycoprotein-meat-substitute-market Meat Testing Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/meat-testing-market-A06677 Canned Meat Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/canned-meat-market-A11141 Food Binders Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-binders-market-A10007

