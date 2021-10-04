Nehesh Poll Requests The Dalai Lama To Unite The People For A Better World

Humanity calls upon The Dalai Lama to help save the world. #tryingtosavetheworld is an attempt to unite humanity with The Grand Plan. Humans Evolve It's Time.

His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama Please help unite humanity ” — Nehesh Poll

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nehesh Poll becomes the spokesperson for all of humanity and calls on the Dalai Lama for help. According to him,The Dalai Lama’s influence can unite the world towards one path and goal. Nehesh Poll has a grand plan which he also mentions on his website The Grand Plan ’ to bring together the people of the world and bring forth an evolution. This plan is further made up of sub plans which are described below.Plan A is all about telling the leaders about what exactly humanity wants. This consist of two steps:Step 1: Find out what humans wantStep 2: Bring the world’s best mind togetherThe plan is to first specify what everybody wants. This part requests every person in the world to send in an instructional video or a historical entry. Once we know what we want we know what to work towards. The second part requests great minds, influencing and political figures to come together, go through the request of people, work on the problems, provide solutions and work towards the evolution of the human species.People can find instructions about how to submit the historical entry on both the website and Nehesh poll’s YouTube channel.Plan B is to go through the Historic record. One can go through the previous historical events and find if the previous government or rule had the same kind of problem as humanity is having in the present. It can further be deduced from the historic event as to what is the main source of the problem, what are the chief solutions for the problem, and what is the best course of action. People can stop and learn from their previous mistakes and advise a better and more efficient plan. They can understand where the problem started from and can stop it from the core.Plan C is to teach the future how to build. Humans are social animals. They have been born with a mind which is curious about everything. Humanity has gotten so far by satisfying that curiosity through researching, experimenting, and concluding. After learning about past mistakes, and through present technology today’s humanity can teach the next generation. They can teach them how to build a new world while preserving the natural world everyone can enter. How to blend teaching and Intel with nature and environment. #tryingtosavetheworld is a global initiative to unite humanity and to work towards a common goal. Asking people about their problems and what they want gives authorities an idea as to how to lead the world. Maybe everyone is rooting for the same thing. Maybe everyone has the same problem. This can lead people to find the solution and bring evolution to create a better world. Nehesh Poll sincerely hopes that the Dalai Lama heeds his call. With his influence and under his leadership people can be united, unified towards a common joint goal.

