Recruiting for Good Celebrates 13 NJ Girls for Completing Gig Love is a Treat

13 NJ Girls participated in sweet community gig 'Love is a Treat' Drawing Collage #loveisatreat #sweetcommunitygig #talentedkids www.LoveisaTreat.com

We're Celebrating Talented Kids come to the sweetest parties this holiday season #nowornever #loveisatreat #sweetcelebration www.LoveisaTreat.com

Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job Work Remote #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good created sweet community gig, Love is a Treat; a collaborative drawing collage for talented girls to complete in New Jersey.

Special thanks to Cookie Rookie for inspiring your community to participate and making a positive impact in their lives!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency helping companies find talented tech professionals; generates proceeds to create and fund The Sweetest Gigs, Creative Community Gigs, and Sweet Celebrations for talented kids.

In September 2021, 13 Talented NJ Girls participated in Love is a Treat (a sweet community gig); co-creating an art collage to use their talent for good and make a positive impact. Each girl, also earned a sweet treat (a large Hershey's Kiss).

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "iAppreciate Bubbles, CanHit27, CheerGirl14, Cookie Rookie, DanceGirl12, DanceKid11, InaMinute, Kiki, Liv, MyMy, RunnerA, RyHitsDingers_42, and TheBookWorm…for participating in ‘Love is a Treat,’ and making a positive impact!"

About

This Holiday Season, Recruiting for Good is Sponsoring Love is a Treat; The Sweetest Celebrations for Talented Kids and Rewarding LA's Best Sweets Every Weekend in October, November, and December.

We're mindfully hosting exclusive socially distanced parties for just 10 kids. Parents need to RSVP with Sara@RecruitingforGood.com to guarantee entry into party so your talented kid can earn a sweet treat (kids bring a drawing of their parent at work). To learn more visit www.LoveisaTreat.com.

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #workremote #earnwhatyoudeserve #partyforgood #makepositiveimpact. Looking to land a sweet job and love life. Send us your resume today.

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


