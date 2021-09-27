How Big Is The Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market by 2030?
[291 Pages Report] Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market by Component, Mass, Application, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity, Analysis, 2020–2030.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market Statistics 2021-2027: Nanosatellites and microsatellites are miniature in size and are majorly used for applications such as space research, earth observation, and communication purposes. These are widely used by the military & defense sector and for commercial purposes such as monitoring. In addition, these satellites are basically used as research requirements for scientific objectives at a huge scale. Nanosatellites usually range in size and weigh from 1 to 10 kg and microsatellites range in size and weigh between 10 to 100 kgs. Furthermore, their cost-efficient benefits and smaller size re expected boost the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market. In the coming years, these small satellites are expected to witness positive impact from global communication systems among the telecommunication sector, which enables enhanced transmission capacity.
Major players covered in this Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market report includes Astro Digital Inc., Clyde Space Ltd, ELSE SA, GomSpace, Helios Wire, Kepler Communication, Planet Labs Inc., Planetary Resources Inc., RUAG Group, and Sierra Nevada Corporation.
COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:
• All space events are delayed or canceled, owing to the coronavirus pandemic.
• The European parliament members are asking for government support for the Europe’s space industry because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, NASA is preparing to gradually reopen facilities closed for weeks.
Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis
Rise in demand for small satellites in earth observation application and surge in demand for satellite-based research activities are major factors expected to drive growth of the global market during the forecast period. Moreover, rise in investments for space technologies among various regions is also a factor expected to boost growth of the nanosatellite and microsatellite market. Moreover, rise in R&D and development of small satellites, especially in developing regions is yet another factor expected to propel growth of the market during the forecast period. However, high costs associated with research and postponements in space activities are challenges that are anticipated to hamper the market growth to certain extent. Contrarily, growth in demand for satellite imagery from non-government players can be opportunistic for the nanosatellite and microsatellite market growth.
Surge in demand for satellite-based research activities
Some of the leading space programs across the globe anticipate in various global investments, especially with the U.S., which is accounted for approximately 74%. For instance, in 2017, the Euroconsult released a report on prospects for space exploration, which conveys that across the globe various government entities are investing in space exploration with value over $14.6 billion, which is a 6% surge than 2016. Thus, rise in global expenditures from the past five years is further expected to aid nanosatellite programs in many countries, which would invest in area exploration. Though, there are constrained budgetary situations in developing regions, in the past 10 years, 19 planetary exploration missions had been launched by countries such as the U.S., European Space Agency, Russia, China, Japan, and India.
Challenge to reduce space research costs and delays in space activities
Spacecraft manufacturing is currently a labor-intensive, one-off artisanal mission. Major objective of most space organizations is to reduce costs and delays related to space-based research or services. Many space organizations have focused in self manufacturing which has further helped to decrease costs and enabled commercialization. Technology or engineering break-through oriented toward mass production of space subsystems and based on distributed systems and services have high cost. That decreases spacecraft lifecycle costs and lead time, without reducing overall performance. Moreover, new design and production paradigms, pre-fabrication, and modularity are expected to reduce manufacturing costs but might still lack in quality.
