Global TV And Radio Broadcasting Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

TV And Radio Broadcasting Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘TV And Radio Broadcasting Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the TV and radio broadcasting market is expected to grow from $317.05 billion in 2020 to $347.81 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $433.94 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. Rise in demand for VR content is expected to drive the TV, radio broadcasting market going forward.

The TV and radio broadcasting market consists of revenues generated from sales of television and radio programs, from the sale of air time to advertisers, and from donations and subsidies, earned by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate broadcast studios and facilities for over-the-air or satellite delivery of radio and television programs. They often produce or purchase programs, which may include entertainment, news, talk shows, business data, or religious services.

Trends In The Global TV And Radio Broadcasting Market

TV and radio broadcasting companies are deploying technologies to allow users to access their content on mobiles and website portals. Access to various platforms and devices has increased over demand for TV and radio broadcasting services. For instance, mobile OTT (over-the-top) service Go90 introduced by Verizon and BingeOn by Comcast Watchable and T Mobile are new services aimed mainly at a youth audience., enable users to watch content on mobile applications, web portals and digital boxes.

Global TV And Radio Broadcasting Market Segments:

The global TV and radio broadcasting market is further segmented based on type, broadcaster type and geography.

By Type: Radio Broadcasting, Television Broadcasting

By Broadcaster Type: Public, Commercial

Subsegments Covered: Radio Station, Radio Network, Television Station, Television Network

By Geography: The global TV and radio broadcasting market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Western European TV and radio broadcasting market accounts for the largest share in the global TV and radio broadcasting market.

TV And Radio Broadcasting Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides TV and radio broadcasting market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global TV and radio broadcasting market, TV and radio broadcasting market share, TV and radio broadcasting market players, TV and radio broadcasting market segments and geographies, TV and radio broadcasting market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The TV and radio broadcasting market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

TV And Radio Broadcasting Market Organizations Covered: Time Warner Inc; Walt Disney; Comcast Corp; DISH Network Corporation; Viacom Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

