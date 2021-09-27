Global Forestry And Logging Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Forestry And Logging Market 2021-2030

Forestry And Logging Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Forestry And Logging Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the forestry and logging market is expected to grow from $535.96 billion in 2020 to $559.47 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $726.51 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%. Wood used as a building material is increasing due to numerous advantages of wood buildings over concrete buildings, thus driving the market for forestry and logging producers.

The forestry and logging market consists of sales of forestry products and logs by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce or harvest forestry products and logs and are involved in growing, cutting and transporting timber, operations of the timber tract, growing trees for reforestation and collecting forest products such as gums, barks and fibers.

Trends In The Global Forestry And Logging Market

Advanced techniques in forest logging methods have improved safety, fiber utilization, environmental protection and productivity with minimum damage to residual trees. The different improved methods of logging are harvester/forwarder systems, cable harvesting systems and helicopters logging. Harvester or forwarder type of logging is mostly common in northern and central Europe and the use is expected to increase in the future due to their economic, ergonomic and ecological advantages over motor/manual (saw/skidding) harvesting. Cable harvesting are used in mountainous regions whereas helicopter logging is popular in environmental constraints and remote areas. According to a recent study, improved logging operations result in a 30% increase in wood volume and damage to residual trees can be reduced to 20%. For instance, Markit! Forestry Management has employed helicopter logging for some portions of the Dry Lake Hills area as transport of logs, lumbers and felled trees were difficult due to the steep slope of the land.

Global Forestry And Logging Market Segments:

The global forestry and logging market is further segmented based on type, application and geography.

By Type: Logging, Timber Tract Operations, Forest Nurseries and Gathering of Forest Products

By Application: Construction, Industrial Goods, Others

By Geography: The global forestry and logging market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share in the global forestry and logging market.

