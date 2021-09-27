Global Graphite Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Graphite Market 2021-2030

Graphite Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Graphite Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the graphite market size is expected to grow from $0.4 billion in 2020 to $0.45 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $0.6 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

The graphite market consists of sales of graphite and its compounds by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that mine graphite and its compounds which are used in refractory materials, the chemical industries, nuclear industries, electrical applications, and mechanical applications.

Trends In The Global Graphite Market

Companies involved in Graphite mining are increasingly using autonomous vehicles to increase productivity, reduce cost and increase safety. Autonomous vehicles increase efficiency by minimizing delays, reducing operating costs and eliminate mistakes by improving the accuracy and repeatability. For instance, Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton, and Fortescue Metals Group are deploying autonomous vehicles in their operations, using driverless trucks to haul ore.

Global Graphite Market Segments:

The global graphite market is further segmented based on type, application, flake size, product and geography.

By Type: Flake Graphite, Non-Flake Graphite

By Application: Refractories, Batteries, Lubricants/Crucibles, Foundry, Pencils, Others

By Flake Size: Jumbo, Large, Medium, Small, Fine

By Product: Natural Graphite, Synthetic Graphite

By Geography: The global graphite market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific graphite market accounts for the largest share in the global graphite market.

Graphite Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides graphite global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global graphite market, graphite global market share, graphite global market players, graphite global market segments and geographies, graphite global market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Graphite Market Organizations Covered: Graphite India Limited, Mason Graphite, SGL Carbon SE, GrafTech International Holdings Inc, Triton Minerals Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

