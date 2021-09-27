Woodworking And Paper Machinery Market’s Key Trend Is Automation

Woodworking And Paper Machinery Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Woodworking And Paper Machinery Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automation is a new technology manufactured by sawmill and woodworking machinery manufacturers as it provides faster, efficient, and optimum production and minimizes waste. Automated sawmill and woodworking machineries perform tasks without human intervention. These automated machineries include roundwood handling and cutting systems, fully automated debarking systems, X-ray scanners.

The global woodworking and paper machinery market report is segmented by type into paper industry machinery, woodworking machinery, by machine type into forming machines, pressing machines, drying machines, sizer machines, others, by operation into autonomous, semi-autonomous, manual, by capacity into small, medium, large.

The global woodworking and paper machinery market size is expected to grow from $42.32 billion in 2020 to $45.32 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $76.59 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 14%.

Western Europe was the largest region in the global woodworking and paper machinery market, accounting for 41% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 31% of the global market. Africa was the smallest region in the global woodworking and paper machinery market.

