Ceramic Tiles Market Worth $145,949 Million by 2022- Exclusive Research Report by AMR

Growth in the construction industry, owing to rapid expansion of the housing sector and increase in construction spending globally.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ceramic tile is one of the most prevalent flooring choices used in building & construction industry globally. These are made using raw materials such as feldspar, bentonite, kaolin, sand, and glass. These offer reduction in household allergens, are environment friendly, easy to clean, very low maintenance, cost-effective, and are resistant to scratch, moisture, and dust.Global ceramic tiles market size was $84,123 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $145,949 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2016 to 2022.Request for Updated Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1989 The global ceramic tiles market is driven by growth in construction sector worldwide. In addition, increase in use of ceramic tiles as a substitute to other products in residential applications, such as marble, paints, and glass, is expected to fuel the demand for ceramic tiles in the near future. However, stringent regulations pertaining to emissions of exhaust gases during the production of these tiles is expected to restrain market growth. Thus, introduction of environment-friendly production processes is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market players.Top 10 Key Market PlayersRAK CeramicsMohawk IndustriesCeramica SaloniChina CeramicsKajaria CeramicsPorcelanosa GrupoSiam Cement GroupLamosa GrupoRas Al Khaimah CeramicsCrossville Inc.Get Detailed Covid-19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1989 Key Market SegmentsBy Product TypeWall TileFloor TileVitrified TileIndustrial TileBy Raw MaterialFeldsparKaolinBentoniteSilica SandBy ApplicationResidential ReplacementNew ResidentialCommercialOthersBy GeographyNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEAPurchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1989