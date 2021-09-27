Ceramic Tiles Market Worth $145,949 Million by 2022- Exclusive Research Report by AMR

Growth in the construction industry, owing to rapid expansion of the housing sector and increase in construction spending globally.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ceramic tile is one of the most prevalent flooring choices used in building & construction industry globally. These are made using raw materials such as feldspar, bentonite, kaolin, sand, and glass. These offer reduction in household allergens, are environment friendly, easy to clean, very low maintenance, cost-effective, and are resistant to scratch, moisture, and dust.

Global ceramic tiles market size was $84,123 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $145,949 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2016 to 2022.

Request for Updated Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1989

The global ceramic tiles market is driven by growth in construction sector worldwide. In addition, increase in use of ceramic tiles as a substitute to other products in residential applications, such as marble, paints, and glass, is expected to fuel the demand for ceramic tiles in the near future. However, stringent regulations pertaining to emissions of exhaust gases during the production of these tiles is expected to restrain market growth. Thus, introduction of environment-friendly production processes is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market players.

Top 10 Key Market Players

RAK Ceramics
Mohawk Industries
Ceramica Saloni
China Ceramics
Kajaria Ceramics
Porcelanosa Grupo
Siam Cement Group
Lamosa Grupo
Ras Al Khaimah Ceramics
Crossville Inc.

Get Detailed Covid-19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1989

Key Market Segments

By Product Type

Wall Tile
Floor Tile
Vitrified Tile
Industrial Tile

By Raw Material

Feldspar
Kaolin
Bentonite
Silica Sand

By Application

Residential Replacement
New Residential
Commercial
Others

By Geography

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1989

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Ceramic Tiles Market Worth $145,949 Million by 2022- Exclusive Research Report by AMR

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Graphite Coatings Market Top Countries Data With Opportunities Industry Statistics Market 2027 Revenue $0.9 Billion
How Big Is The Inspection Drones Market by 2030?
Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Worth $7,371 Million by 2023 | by Pipe, Technology
View All Stories From This Author