Arrests Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1000 Block of U Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announced arrests have been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, September 26, 2021, in the 1000 Block of U Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 12:08 am, Third District officers responded to the listed location for sounds of gunshots. No victims were struck by the gunfire. A short time later, two suspects were apprehended and two handguns were recovered.

 

On Sunday, September 26, 2021, 27 year-old Antoine McKenny Palmer, of no fixed address and 24 year-old Cortavious Mitchell, of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

 

###

 

