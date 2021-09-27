Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market Key Players, Statistics, Revenue and Industry Analysis Report by 2028
Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market Size – USD 18.28 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.9%.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report provides detailed insights into Next-Generation Biomanufacturing market revenue trends, industry trends, consumer trends, market size, market share, market revenue growth drivers, and forecast, along with ranging impact of each factor and driver. It also provides analysis of various factors expected to restrain or limit potential growth in Next-Generation Biomanufacturing market size over the forecast period, 2020–2028. The report includes profiles of major Next-Generation Biomanufacturing players in the market, strategies being employed, mergers, acquisitions, recent developments, agreements, contracts, new product development and launches, segment revenue, investment details as well as financials. Also included are details regarding top Next-Generation Biomanufacturing market players, manufacturers, and vendors and the various strategies being deployed in the market and objectives for these strategies.
The global next-generation biomanufacturing market is expected to reach a market size of USD 39.18 Billion by 2028, according to a recent analysis by Emergen Research. Next-generation biomanufacturing process makes it possible to meet increasing demand for biological medicine used in the treatment of critical diseases such as liver and kidney disorders, cancer and diabetes. In addition, growing adoption of single-use products such as single-use bio-reactors, bio containers and increasing financial support from private investors and governments for development of next-generation biomanufacturing units are among some major factors driving growth of the global next-generation biomanufacturing market, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.
Download FREE Sample PDF Copy (Customized Sample PDF File delivered as per your specific requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/504
Global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing market revenue growth is primarily driven by rising focus by major companies on product portfolio expansion, entry into new and untapped domestic and international markets, rising investments my top Next-Generation Biomanufacturing market players, manufacturers, and vendors in strategic agreements and contracts, and rapidly increasing competition in the Next-Generation Biomanufacturing market.
In addition, rapidly rising demand and deployment in respective sectors/industries in major and developing countries is supporting growth in terms of Next-Generation Biomanufacturing market share contribution of these countries. In addition, Next-Generation Biomanufacturing market share contribution is expected to continue to incline steadily over the forecast period due to favorable government policies, advancements in technology, and steady economic growth across various regions and countries.
Further Key Findings in the Report:
In July 2018, Amgen opened a new next-generation biomanufacturing plant located in West Greenwich, R.I. campus. The company invested approximately USD 200 Million in this new facility.
In April 2020, Akron Biotech acquired Cambryn in Sarasota, Florida, from Cambryn Biologics. The facility is a biomanufacturing plant equipped with state-of-the-art equipment.
Biopharmaceutical Companies accounted for a 39% revenue share in the global market. This can be attributed to rapid technological advancements and increasing investor and governments funding.
North America accounted for the largest market share of a 30.2% in 2020. Key factors such as growing focus of biological research and increased financial support from investors and international organizations.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the next-generation biomanufacturing market based on type, application, end-use, and region as follows:
Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028)
Continuous Upstream Biomanufacturing
Single-Use Upstream Biomanufacturing
Downstream Biomanufacturing
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028)
Monoclonal Antibodies
Hormones
Vaccines
Recombinant Proteins
Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028)
Biopharmaceutical Companies
Research Institutions
CMOs/CDMOs
Access the Entire Report packed with TOC, Tables and Figures and Outline of Prominent Companies@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/next-generation-biomanufacturing-market
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa
Top key vendors in Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market include are:
Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Eppendorf AG, Danaher Corporation, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Sartorius AG, bbi-biotech GmbH, Solaris Biotechnology Srl, Esco Group of Companies, Pierre Guérin, and PBS Biotech, Inc.
The research provides answers to the following key questions:
What will be the growth rate and the market size of the Next-Generation Biomanufacturing industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?
What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Next-Generation Biomanufacturing market across different regions?
Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the Next-Generation Biomanufacturing industry worldwide?
Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Next-Generation Biomanufacturing market with their winning strategies?
Which Next-Generation Biomanufacturing industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?
What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?
What are the future opportunities in the Next-Generation Biomanufacturing market?
We can customize our reports for our customers, for instance, we can add or remove manufacturers, applications or product types, whatever you need in the report. Ask for it by contacting us@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/504
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Rapid urbanization and industrialization
4.2.2.2. Stringent government regulations regarding carbon emissions
4.2.2.3. Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases
4.2.2.4. Rising need to enhance indoor air quality
Continued….
Why Choose Emergen Research?
Strong Industry Focus
Extensive Product Offerings
Customer Research Services
Robust Research Methodology
Comprehensive Reports
Latest Technological Developments
Value Chain Analysis
Potential Market Opportunities
Growth Dynamics
Quality Assurance
Post-sales Support
About Us:
At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs
Explore More press releases from Emergen Research:
Ammunition Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ammunition-market
Light Weapons Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/light-weapons-market
Industrial Control Systems Security Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-control-systems-security-market
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+1 604-757-9756
sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn