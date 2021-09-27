Organ-on-Chip Market is expected to Witness Significant Growth between 2017–2023

Organ-on-Chip Market

Global organ-on-chip market was valued at $5 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $170 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 63.2% from 2017 to 2023.

Organ-on-Chip Market by Type (Heart-on-chip, Human-on-chip, Intestine-on-chip, Kidney-on-chip, Liver-on-chip, and Lung-on-chip) ” — Allied Market Research