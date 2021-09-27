Peristaltic Pumps Market Key Players, Competitive Landscape, Growth, Revenue and Industry Analysis Report by 2028
Peristaltic Pumps Market Size – USD 1,182.9 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.1%.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report provides detailed insights into Peristaltic Pumps market revenue trends, industry trends, consumer trends, market size, market share, market revenue growth drivers, and forecast, along with ranging impact of each factor and driver. It also provides analysis of various factors expected to restrain or limit potential growth in Peristaltic Pumps market size over the forecast period, 2020–2028. The report includes profiles of major Peristaltic Pumps players in the market, strategies being employed, mergers, acquisitions, recent developments, agreements, contracts, new product development and launches, segment revenue, investment details as well as financials. Also included are details regarding top Peristaltic Pumps market players, manufacturers, and vendors and the various strategies being deployed in the market and objectives for these strategies.
The global peristaltic pumps market is projected to be valued at USD 1,906.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Peristaltic pumps are witnessing high demand, due to their growing application in the water & wastewater treatment industry. In wastewater treatment plants, peristaltic pumps are commonly used as primary sludge pumps. In several cases, application of peristaltic pumps eliminates the requirement for maceration before pumping to avoid ragging. The design of peristaltic pumps enables them to adeptly avoid wear caused by abrasive solid materials.
Global Peristaltic Pumps market revenue growth is primarily driven by rising focus by major companies on product portfolio expansion, entry into new and untapped domestic and international markets, rising investments my top Peristaltic Pumps market players, manufacturers, and vendors in strategic agreements and contracts, and rapidly increasing competition in the Peristaltic Pumps market.
In addition, rapidly rising demand and deployment in respective sectors/industries in major and developing countries is supporting growth in terms of Peristaltic Pumps market share contribution of these countries. In addition, Peristaltic Pumps market share contribution is expected to continue to incline steadily over the forecast period due to favorable government policies, advancements in technology, and steady economic growth across various regions and countries.
Key Highlights of Report
In September 2020, Ingersoll Rand Inc. made an announcement about the purchase of Albin Pump SAS (Albin), a company based in Montelimar, France. The acquisition is intended to expand the fluid management technology offerings of Ingersoll Rand Inc.
The peristaltic hose pumps segment held a significant market share in 2019. The most significant benefit offered by a peristaltic hose pump is its ability to operate at a high pressure.
A peristaltic pump is a non-siphoning pump, which prevents fluid backflow into the system, resulting in enhanced precision during dispensing
The paints & coatings segment is likely to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period. The versatility of peristaltic pumps can reliably manage a wide variety of paints and coatings ranging from water-thin liquids to highly viscous fluids.
Emergen Research has segmented the global peristaltic pumps market in terms of product type, discharge capacity, industry vertical, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
Peristaltic Hose Pumps
Peristaltic Tube Pumps
Discharge Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
Up to 30 psi
30–50 psi
50–100 psi
100–200 psi
Above 200 psi
Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
Medical
Food & Beverage
Mining
Chemical Processing
Water & Wastewater Treatment
Oil & Gas
Pulp & Paper
Paints & Coatings
Others
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa
Top key vendors in Peristaltic Pumps Market include are:
Verder Group, Wanner Engineering Inc., Gilson Inc., Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group, Flowrox Oy, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC, Randolph Austin, WELCO Co. Ltd., IDEX Corporation, and Ravel Hiteks Pvt. Ltd.
The research provides answers to the following key questions:
What will be the growth rate and the market size of the Peristaltic Pumps industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?
What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Peristaltic Pumps market across different regions?
Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the Peristaltic Pumps industry worldwide?
Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Peristaltic Pumps market with their winning strategies?
Which Peristaltic Pumps industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?
What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?
What are the future opportunities in the Peristaltic Pumps market?
