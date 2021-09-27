Building Energy Management System Market Research Report Analysis 2021 – 2028 by Trends, Growth, Analysis and Outlook
Building Energy Management System Global Market Report By Emergen Research
The global building energy management system market is expected to reach a market size of USD 16.92 Billion at a steady CAGR of 11.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.
Technological advancements in building energy management systems is expected to further result in deployment of more advanced systems going ahead. Availability of cloud-based software analytics, which is easily accessible via web or mobile application, is resulting in increasing demand for building energy management systems. Increasing adoption of IoT-based energy management platforms for monitoring commercial buildings is boosting market growth. Integration of building energy management systems with Building Automation And Control (BAC) systems is also expected to drive market growth.
The latest report on the Global Building Energy Management System Market offers a holistic overview of the growth and other key aspects of the market across various segments and key regions.
Wireless building energy management systems segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. Lower cost, greater flexibility, and higher reliability of wireless building energy management systems over hard-wired systems are key factors driving adoption of these systems.
Some of the key and emerging players operating in the market are profiled in the report to offer a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape.
Key players in the market include ABB, Accenture, Cisco Systems, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell international Inc., IBM, Johnson Controls and Schneider Electric.
The segmentation of the market is done on the basis of product types, application spectrum, and the key regions of the Building Energy Management System market. Along with this, the report also provides extensive coverage of the key companies and their strategic schemes to gain a substantial market position.
Components and services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Software
Hardware
Services
Communication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Wired
Wireless
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Commercial
Residential
Government
The report offers a comprehensive overview of the global Building Energy Management System market scenario pertaining to market value, volume, production and consumption rates, and market segmentation based on types, regions, and applications.
Key Geographical Segments Analyzed in the Report:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Global Building Energy Management System Market Report – Table of Contents:
Chapter 1 includes the global Building Energy Management System market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.
Chapter 2 broadly categorizes the Building Energy Management System market on the basis of geography, and determines the sales, revenue, and market shares of each region over the estimated period.
Chapter 3 elaborates on the competitive outlook of the Building Energy Management System market, focusing on the major manufacturers and vendor landscape.
Chapter 4 exhaustively studies the key manufacturers of the Building Energy Management System industry, along with their anticipated sales and revenue shares.
Chapters 5 includes market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.
Read more: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/building-energy-management-system-market
