Oral Antibiotics Market Expected to Reach $23,306.10 million by 2027- Allied Market Research
Even though Covid-19 is a viral infection, the overlapping radiological and clinical features with bacterial respiratory tract infection demand oral antibiotics
Oral Antibiotics Market, by Class (Beta lactam & beta lactamase inhibitors, Quinolones, Macrolide, and Others), Application (Community-Acquired Respiratory Tract Infections (CARTIS)”NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, "Oral Antibiotics Market by Class (Beta lactam & beta lactamase inhibitors, Quinolones, Macrolide, and Others), Application (Community-Acquired Respiratory Tract Infections (CARTIS), Urinary Tract Infections (UTIS), Dental, and Others), Drug Origin (Natural, Semisynthetic, Synthetic), Spectrum Of Activity (Broad-Spectrum Antibiotic, Mid/Narrow-Spectrum Antibiotic), Drug Type (Branded And Generics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027". According to the report, the global oral antibiotics industry was pegged at $18.36 billion in 2018, and is anticipated to reach $23.30 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2019 to 2027.
— Allied Market Research
Major drivers of market growth
Rise in consumption in low- and middle-income countries, surge in prevalence of infectious diseases, and development of novel approaches have boosted the growth of the global oral antibiotics market. However, development of antibiotic resistance and time-consuming approvals hamper the market. On the contrary, discovery of advanced therapies to treat antibiotic-resistance is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.
COVID-19 scenario:
Several virologists claim that prescribing antibiotics for Covid-19 patients could create more resilient virus, which decreased the demand for antibiotics.
The beta lactam & beta lactamase inhibitors segment dominated market
By class, the beta lactam & beta lactamase inhibitors segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global oral antibiotics market, owing to its broad-spectrum of activity, which is effective on several group of bacterial infections. However, the quinolone segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period, due to its broad spectrum of activity, which gives immense opportunities to pharmaceutical companies for innovations.
The community-acquired respiratory tract infections (CARTIS) segment to portray highest CAGR through 2027
By the community-acquired respiratory tract infections (CARTIS) segment to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of infectious diseases and need for development of oral antibiotics. However, the urinary tract infections (UTIs) segment held the largest held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than one-third of the global oral antibiotics market, due to increase in prevalence of UTIs because of factors such as pelvic prolapse, lack of estrogen, and loss of lactobacilli in vaginal flora.
Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, held the lion's share
By region, the market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2018, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market, due to large number of antibiotics consumption, easy availability of antibiotics, and rise in sales of antibiotics without prescription. However, the global oral antibiotics market across LAMEA is expected to register the highest CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. This is attributed to easy obtainability of over-the-counter antibiotics. Also, there are no legislations or restrictions on their use in this region.
Major market players
Abbott Laboratories
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Allergan Plc.
Merck & Co. Inc.
GlaxoSmithKline plc
Novartis International AG (Sandoz)
Mylan N.V.
Sanofi
Pfizer Inc.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
