Energy as a Service Market share, Will Increase Demand, Statistics, Growth Rate In Forecast By 2028
Energy as a Service Market Size – USD 55.58 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.0%, Market Trends – Increase in digitalization and smart meteringVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduce Energy as a Service Global Market Report By Emergen Research
The global Energy as a Service market size is expected to reach USD 127.63 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.
Increase in digitalization and smart metering is boosting the development of energy as a service in recent years. Digitalization helps in transforming energy related data into value for the power system. With the help of the data, energy service providers are developing consumer-centric business models to optimize energy consumption of consumers and minimize their electricity bills.
The latest report on the Global Energy as a Service Market offers a holistic overview of the growth and other key aspects of the market across various segments and key regions.
Some of the key and emerging players operating in the market are profiled in the report to offer a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape.
Key players in the market include WGL Energy, ENGIE, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Johnson Controls, General Electric, EDF Renewables, Edison International, Alpiq, and Enel X.
Energy supply services segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Increase in energy supply offerings, which consist of fossil fuels, renewable sources of energy, biofuels, and biomass, is boosting demand for energy supply services for more efficient energy supply.
The segmentation of the market is done on the basis of product types, application spectrum, and the key regions of the Energy as a Service market.
Service type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Operational and Maintenance Services
Energy Supply Services
Energy Efficiency and Optimization Services
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Industrial
Commercial
The report offers a comprehensive overview of the global Energy as a Service market scenario pertaining to market value, volume, production and consumption rates, and market segmentation based on types, regions, and applications.
Key Geographical Segments Analyzed in the Report:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Global Energy as a Service Market Report – Table of Contents:
Chapter 1 includes the global Energy as a Service market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.
Chapter 2 broadly categorizes the Energy as a Service market on the basis of geography, and determines the sales, revenue, and market shares of each region over the estimated period.
Chapter 3 elaborates on the competitive outlook of the Energy as a Service market, focusing on the major manufacturers and vendor landscape.
Chapter 4 exhaustively studies the key manufacturers of the Energy as a Service industry, along with their anticipated sales and revenue shares.
Chapters 5 includes market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.
Read more: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/energy-as-a-service-market
