Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Key Players, Growth, Revenue and Industry Analysis Report by 2028
Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size – USD 5.64 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 38.6%.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report provides detailed insights into Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market revenue trends, industry trends, consumer trends, market size, market share, market revenue growth drivers, and forecast, along with ranging impact of each factor and driver. It also provides analysis of various factors expected to restrain or limit potential growth in Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market size over the forecast period, 2020–2028. The report includes profiles of major Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure players in the market, strategies being employed, mergers, acquisitions, recent developments, agreements, contracts, new product development and launches, segment revenue, investment details as well as financials. Also included are details regarding top Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market players, manufacturers, and vendors and the various strategies being deployed in the market and objectives for these strategies.
The global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market size reached USD 5.64 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 38.6%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) is expected to drive market revenue growth, as carbon emissions continue to rise and more stringent norms are being deployed. Increased adoption of plug-in electric cars is being driven by rising levels of carbon emissions and other harmful pollutants produced by transportation fleets. As a result, demand for electric vehicle charging stations in both public and private locations is rising.
Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market revenue growth is primarily driven by rising focus by major companies on product portfolio expansion, entry into new and untapped domestic and international markets, rising investments my top Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market players, manufacturers, and vendors in strategic agreements and contracts, and rapidly increasing competition in the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market.
In addition, rapidly rising demand and deployment in respective sectors/industries in major and developing countries is supporting growth in terms of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market share contribution of these countries. In addition, Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market share contribution is expected to continue to incline steadily over the forecast period due to favorable government policies, advancements in technology, and steady economic growth across various regions and countries.
Some Key Highlights From the Report
E-mobility service provider segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly robust CAGR during the forecast period as E-mobility service providers offer optimal monetization, leading to increased network profitability, more freedom of choice, and improved electric fleet management.
Normal charge segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to rising demand for normal chargers among the working class owing to low cost, particularly in developing countries with larger demographics and increasing need for low-cost charging.
Asia Pacific is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period. Increasing demand for affordably priced electric vehicles for regular usage is expected to boost market revenue growth in this region.
Emergen Research has segmented the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure on the basis of provider, charging infrastructure, charging level, vehicle type, installation type, application, and region:
Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2030)
Charging Point Operator
E-Mobility Service Provider
Charging Hubs
Charging Infrastructure Outlook (Volume, Million Units, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2030)
CCS
Chademo
Normal Charge
Tesla Super Charger
Type-2 (IEC 62196)
Charging Level Outlook (Volume, Million Units, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2030)
Level 1 (120 V)
Level 2 ( 240 V)
Level 3 (200V -600V)
Vehicle Type Outlook (Volume, Million Units, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2030)
Electric Bike
Plug-in Hybrid PEV
EV Passenger Cars
Heavy Delivery Vans
Others
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa
Top key vendors in Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market include are:
Chargepoint, Inc., Tesla Inc., Chargemaster Limited (BP Pulse), ABB Ltd, Electrify America LLC, EV Connect, Inc., Greenlots, SemaConnect, Inc., ClipperCreek, Inc., and Siemens AG.
The research provides answers to the following key questions:
What will be the growth rate and the market size of the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?
What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market across different regions?
Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure industry worldwide?
Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market with their winning strategies?
Which Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?
What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?
What are the future opportunities in the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market?
