Automotive Telematics Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions, Segments and Industry Forecast By 2027

Automotive Telematics Market Size – USD 63.83 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 26.4%, Market Trends – Adoption of technology in the automobile sector.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Automotive Telematics Market report offers a detailed analysis of the global market size, regional and country-level analysis of the market, segment growth, competitive landscape, sales analysis, industrial chain analysis, opportunities, recent developments, regulatory framework, market growth analysis, and strategic market initiatives.

Vehicles across every fleet have become technology dependant, the association of which is predicted to drive the automotive telematics market. Moreover, high fuel economy and low carbon emission are the prime concern of vehicle owners. Thus, telematics service suppliers facilitate on improving the ownership cost of a vehicle.

On the other hand, the threat of knowledge hacking, high installation price, and therefore the dearth of unceasing and seamless net property impede the market to some extent. Withal, the good transportation, increased performance of autonomous vehicles, higher driver and vehicle safety, Associate in Nursingd improvement of business selections for fleet house are expected to form an array of opportunities within the industries.

The global Automotive Telematics market features various crucial elements such as market trends, market size, market share, revenue, sales network and distribution channels, production and consumption patterns and rate, supply and demand ratio, and other strategic business decisions, to offer a better understanding of the key competitors and allow the readers to implement these fruitful strategies to expand their businesses.

Key participants include Trimble Inc., Omnitracs, Verizon, I.D.Systems Inc., Masternaut Limited, Airbiquity Inc., TomTom Telematics B.V, Harman International Industries, Inc., MiX Telematics, Teletrac Navman, and Cartrack.

It offers a lucid picture of current trends in the global Automotive Telematics market, with an unbiased perspective of the leading market players, key regions/countries, end-use industries, and various product types.

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Two-Wheeler

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Asset/Fleet Management

Navigation and Location Based System

Infotainment System

Insurance Telematics

Safety and Security

V2X

Connectivity Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Embedded

Integrated Smartphones

Tethered

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Park Assist System

Lane Departure Warning System

Adaptive Cruise Control System

Autonomous Emergency Braking System

Blind Spot Detection

Others

Automotive Telematics Market Region:

The report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:

Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2027

Forecast Years: 2020-2027

Significant Features of the Automotive Telematics Market Report:

Extensive competitive landscape analysis to offer the readers key insights into driving and restraining factors along with strategies adopted by the key players

Assessment of the existing and emerging trends of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the emerging growth opportunities and threats and limitations the players might face in the coming years

Significant breakdown of the market to assess the factors that might influence the global market growth

An 8-year forecast for better understanding of the workings and growth opportunities of the market

