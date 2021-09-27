Global Advanced Clinical Decision Support Platforms Market to Reach $1.04 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Increase incidence of medication errors, surge in patient-specific platforms, and rise in the number of chronic diseases drive the growth of the global advanced clinical decision support platforms market. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the rapid surge in number of patients in hospitals and healthcare clinics put stress upon the management of personnel and resources. This led to adoption of advanced clinical decision support platforms.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Advanced Clinical Decision Support Platforms Market generated $450.4 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $1.04 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key investment pockets, top segments, value chain, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic created huge challenges in the healthcare system. The rapid surge in number of patients admitted to the hospitals and healthcare clinics put stress upon the management of personnel and resources. This led to adoption of advanced clinical decision support platforms to enable rapid diagnosis.

The implementation of advanced clinical decision software helped healthcare organizations in reducing the decision-making time and also created common data-sharing platforms.

Many healthcare organizations changed their vendors for the advanced clinical decision support platforms as they needed desired outcomes rapidly during difficult times.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global advanced clinical decision support platforms market based on type, model, setting, and region.

Based on type, the therapeutic segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report also analyzes the diagnostic segment.

Based on model, the knowledge-based segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for around four-fifths of the global advanced clinical decision support platforms market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to register the largest CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030. The research also discusses the non-knowledge-based segment.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding nearly half of the total share, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global advanced clinical decision support platforms market analyzed in the research include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Cerner, Epic, Elsevier B.V., IBM Watson, Meditech, NextGen Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Wolters Kluwer Health, and Zynx Health.

